DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Dates on which the Trading Lines of Investment Institution Warrants Will Be Closed Due to Foreign Public Holidays

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Dates on which the Trading Lines of Investment Institution Warrants Will Be Closed Due to Foreign Public Holidays 23-Dec-2025 / 10:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Dates on which the Trading Lines of Investment Institution Warrants Will Be Closed Due to Foreign Public Holidays DATE: December 23, 2025 The attached PDF includes the dates on which the trading lines of the warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S., for which Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler A.S. acts as the market maker, will be closed in line with Article 6.3 of the Capital Markets Instrument Note, which states that "in cases where the underlying asset's market is closed or where there is an official holiday in the countries where the Issuer operates, no quotations shall be provided or a temporary suspension of trading for such securities may be requested from the Exchange", the trading lines of the warrants issued by our institution will be closed on the specified dates to avoid potential investor detriment due to foreign market holidays. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Dates on which the Trading Lines of Investment Institution Warrants Will Be Closed Due to Foreign Public Holidays =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 412609 EQS News ID: 2250890 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2250890&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2025 05:50 ET (10:50 GMT)