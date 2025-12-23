Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 08:01
2,700 Euro
-0,74 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
23.12.2025 12:21 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Dates on which the Trading Lines of Investment Institution Warrants Will Be Closed Due to Foreign Public Holidays

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Dates on which the Trading Lines of Investment Institution Warrants Will Be Closed Due to 
Foreign Public Holidays 
23-Dec-2025 / 10:50 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Dates on which the Trading Lines of Investment Institution Warrants Will Be Closed Due to Foreign Public 
Holidays 
 
DATE: December 23, 2025 

The attached PDF includes the dates on which the trading lines of the warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S., 
for which Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler A.S. acts as the market maker, will be closed in line with Article 6.3 of 
the Capital Markets Instrument Note, which states that "in cases where the underlying asset's market is closed or where 
there is an official holiday in the countries where the Issuer operates, no quotations shall be provided or a temporary 
suspension of trading for such securities may be requested from the Exchange", the trading lines of the warrants issued 
by our institution will be closed on the specified dates to avoid potential investor detriment due to foreign market 
holidays. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Dates on which the Trading Lines of Investment Institution Warrants Will Be Closed Due to Foreign Public Holidays 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 412609 
EQS News ID:  2250890 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2250890&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2025 05:50 ET (10:50 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
