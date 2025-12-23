Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.12.2025 12:24 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

All information is at 30 November 2025and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested.

One
month
%

Three
months
%

One
year
%

Three
years
%

Five
years
%

Since
Launch*
%

Sterling:

Share price

2.3

5.7

23.7

54.0

98.7

209.4

Net asset value

-0.4

3.5

14.4

39.8

91.1

219.5

Benchmark (NR)**

-2.5

4.6

13.0

13.8

43.7

112.7

MSCI Frontiers Index (NR)

0.2

4.9

34.6

51.5

60.7

149.0

MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NR)

-3.2

11.1

24.2

35.7

29.0

107.7

US Dollars:

Share price

3.2

3.7

29.0

71.5

97.4

164.4

Net asset value

0.5

1.5

19.3

55.8

89.9

172.5

Benchmark (NR)**

-1.7

2.6

17.7

26.6

42.5

82.2

MSCI Frontiers Index (NR)

1.0

2.9

40.4

68.6

59.5

111.6

MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NR)

-2.4

9.0

29.5

51.0

28.0

76.5

Sources: BlackRock and Standard & Poor's Micropal

* 17 December 2010.

** The Company's benchmark changed to MSCI Frontier + Emerging ex Selected Countries Index (net total return, USD) effective 1/4/2018.

At month end

US Dollar

Net asset value - capital only:

232.88c

Net asset value - cum income:

239.97c

Sterling:

Net asset value - capital only:

175.75p

Net asset value - cum income:

181.10p

Share price:

176.50p

Total assets (including income):

£342.8m

Discount to cum-income NAV:

2.5%

Gearing:

Nil

Gearing range (as a % of gross assets):

0-20%

Net yield*:

4.3%

Ordinary shares in issue**:

189,270,248

Ongoing charges***:

1.42%

Ongoing charges plus taxation and performance fee****:

2.87%

*The Company's yield based on dividends announced in the last 12 months as at the date of the release of this announcement is 4.3% and includes the 2024 final dividend of 6.00 cents per share, declared on 5 December 2024 paid to shareholders on 14 February 2025 and the 2025 interim dividend of 3.65 cents per share, declared on 29 May 2025, paid to shareholders on 24 June 2025.

** Excluding 52,552,553 ordinary shares held in treasury.

***The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding performance fees, finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for Year ended 30 September 2025.

**** The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses and including performance fees but excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for Year ended 30 September 2025.

Sector
Analysis

Gross market value as a % of net assets

Country
Analysis

Gross market value as a % of net assets

Financials

53.6

Saudi Arabia

12.7

Consumer Discretionary

11.0

United Arab Emirates

10.2

Real Estate

9.3

Poland

10.0

Communication Services

7.8

Turkey

10.0

Materials

6.8

Egypt

8.3

Industrials

6.3

Indonesia

7.2

Information Technology

5.4

Kazakhstan

6.5

Consumer Staples

4.2

Multi-International

5.2

Energy

3.4

Hungary

5.1

Health Care

2.7

Pakistan

5.0

-----

Thailand

4.9

110.5

Vietnam

4.9

-----

Kenya

4.8

Short Positions

-1.5

Greece

4.8

=====

Georgia

3.3

Philippines

3.0

Bangladesh

3.0

Chile

1.6

-----

110.5

-----

Short Positions

-1.5

=====

*reflects gross market exposure from contracts for difference (CFDs).

Market Exposure

31.12

2024

%

31.01

2025

%

28.02

2025

%

31.03

2025

%

30.04

2025

%

31.05

2025

%

30.06

2025

%

31.07

2025

%

31.08

2025

%

30.09

2025

%

31.10

2025

%

30.11

2025

%

Long

112.4

118.5

121.0

118.5

111.3

117.9

121.2

113.0

114.3

112.2

114.0

110.5

Short

4.0

4.2

3.9

4.3

3.8

3.4

3.4

2.5

2.4

1.7

1.6

1.5

Gross

116.4

122.7

124.9

122.8

115.1

121.3

124.6

115.5

116.7

113.9

115.6

112.0

Net

108.4

114.3

117.1

114.2

107.5

114.5

117.8

110.5

111.9

110.5

112.4

109.0

Ten Largest Investments

Company

Country of Risk

Gross market value as a % of net assets

Bank Mandiri

Indonesia

4.8

Bank Pekao

Poland

4.0

LPP

Poland

3.5

OTP Bank

Hungary

3.5

Etihad Etisalat

Saudi Arabia

3.4

Akbank

Turkey

3.3

Emaar Properties

United Arab Emirates

3.3

TBC Bank Group Plc

Georgia

3.3

Epam Systems

Multi-International

3.3

Lucky Cement

Pakistan

3.1


Commenting on the markets, Sam Vecht and Emily Fletcher, representing the Investment Manager noted:

The Company NAV returned 0.5% in November, significantly outperforming its benchmark, the MSCI Frontier + Emerging ex Selected Countries Index ("Benchmark Index"), which returned -1.7%. For reference, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index returned -2.4% while the MSCI Frontier Markets Index returned 1.0% over the same period. All performance figures are on a US Dollar basis with net income reinvested.

Whilst November was a tough month for the global tech sector on the back of fears of overinvestment in AI, smaller emerging countries were generally driven by more idiosyncratic factors. Stand out performances across our universe included Chile (+8.9%) which rallied on the results of the first round of elections whereby both candidates through to the second round lie within the established political spectrum. Whilst Colombia (+6.5%) and Hungary (+6.0%) also had a good month.

A broad range of names contributed positively in November. Our portfolio saw strong returns from Turkey (+7.5%), supported by off-benchmark exposure to Eldorado Gold (+22.6%) and gains in bank holdings amid policy easing, even as the MSCI Turkey Index declined. IT services company, EPAM (+14.4%) rallied on strong Q3 results and upward revisions to full-year revenue and EPS guidance. In the UAE, Air Arabia (+10.3%) rose on record financial and operational results for Q3 and the first nine months of 2025, driven by robust demand, higher passenger volumes and disciplined cost management.

On the flipside, two Saudi Arabian companies were the largest negative contributors, telecom operator Mobily (-8.7%) and chemical production company Yansab (-12.2%). The Saudi market had rallied aggressively in September after journalists reported the authorities were considering removing foreign ownership limits on a number of companies. However, it seems implementation is likely to be more protracted than originally envisaged. CP All (-5.6%), the Thai convenience store operator, slipped despite beating Q3 earnings estimates, as Thai consumer companies faced pressure from weak purchasing power and lower tourist arrivals.

We made a few tactical changes in November. We exited Frontken, a Malaysia-based company specialising in providing services to the semiconductor industry. Not only has the stock performed well in recent months, but we were concerned about the extent of potential dilution from their warrant expiry next year. We rotated from Bank of Georgia into TBC Bank, where we see underlying operations as resilient despite weaker guidance. We topped up Halyk Bank given its attractive dividend yield. Finally, we trimmed Kazakhstan based NAC Kazatomprom to take profits following a strong run in global uranium prices.

Looking ahead, we remain constructive on the outlook for smaller emerging and frontier markets. With inflation easing across many of our key markets and U.S. bond yields remaining relatively stable, we anticipate that central banks in our target countries will begin to resume interest rate cuts in the near term. This backdrop sets the stage for a cyclical recovery in domestically driven economies. Valuations across our investment universe remain attractive, both in absolute and relative terms. Many of these markets are still under-researched, and we believe this creates fertile ground for finding high-conviction, alpha-generating opportunities.

Sources:

1 BlackRock as at 30 November 2025

2 MSCI as at 30 November 2025

23 December 2025

ENDS

Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/brfi on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on BlackRock's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.