Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement of 14,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, each qualifying as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec) (the "Flow-Through Shares"), at a price of $0.02 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $280,000 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Quebec. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2025.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid an eligible third party dealing at arm's length with the Company (the "Finder"): (i) a cash commission totaling $16,800, representing 6.0% of the proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finder; and (ii) an aggregate of 840,000 non-transferable broker warrants, representing 6.0% of the number of Flow-Through Shares sold to such subscribers, each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for two years from the date of issuance at exercise price of $0.05 per share.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance, expiring April 23, 2026. The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium completed a PEA on its Sirmac lithium project in 2023. The Company is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with its advanced Sirmac lithium property in Québec and Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba, and a group of base metal rich Ni-Cu-Co and/or Cu-Zn-Ag-Au properties in eastern Québec and New Brunswick.

For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.visionlithium.com or contact us at info@visionlithium.com.

