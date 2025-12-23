Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for professional sports teams and global brands, today announced that it has reached an agreement with certain debenture holders to defer scheduled debenture repayments and has granted stock options to its board of directors.

Debenture Repayment Deferral

In support of the Company's ongoing operations and development, and to provide additional balance sheet flexibility, IC Group has reached an agreement with two holders of its outstanding debentures to defer aggregate scheduled repayments totaling $1,219,787, originally due on July 1, 2026 and December 1, 2026, to July 1, 2027 and December 1, 2027.

The debentures were assumed in connection with the acquisition of Emotion Media Inc., accrue interest at a rate of 12.0 percent per annum, and are repayable in scheduled instalments of principal and accrued interest. Following the deferral, the revised repayment schedule of the debentures currently outstanding is as follows:

Date of Repayment





July 1, 2026 $ 23,670

December 1, 2026

31,160

July 1, 2027

561,769

December 1, 2027

864,716

TOTAL $ 1,481,315



The deferral does not result in the issuance of any additional securities and does not otherwise amend the principal amount outstanding under the debentures. All other terms of the debentures remain unchanged. The Company believes the deferral provides additional balance sheet flexibility and better aligns debt maturities with the continued growth of its operating businesses.

Grant of Director Stock Options

The Company also announced today that it has granted, in accordance with its stock option plan, a total of 525,000 stock options to members of its Board of Directors, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The stock options are exercisable at $0.50 per share, vest equally over three years on the anniversary of their grant date and are exercisable for a period of 10 years, expiring December 22, 2035.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for professional sports teams and global brands across live events, digital ecosystems, and mobile channels. Operating at the intersection of marketing, technology, and commerce, we simplify the complexities of modern consumer engagement for customers on a global scale.

