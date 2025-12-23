Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV: CNO) (OTCID: CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Germany-based Dr. Fritsch Sondermaschinen GmbH (Dr. Fritsch) to become a North American distributor and R&D services partner. Cal Nano will act as a distributor agent for Dr. Fritsch's larger-scale Spark Plasma Sintering (SPS) equipment, including aftermarket services. In addition, Cal Nano will support Dr. Fritsch customers with developmental trials, pilot-scale validation, and material evaluation services.

"We are excited to formalize and deepen our relationship with Dr. Fritsch," stated Eric Eyerman, CEO. "Dr. Fritsch is a pioneer and global leader in the field of SPS/FAST, and supplier of our flagship MSP-5 machine in the Santa Ana facility. We believe this strategic partnership rounds out our equipment product portfolio along with combining our efforts to access more North American customers. While our focus is R&D and commercial manufacturing services, this initiative is complementary and important to growing SPS as a key technology for advanced materials."

"For Dr. Fritsch, the agreement with Cal Nano is a major milestone in our efforts to strengthen the company's presence in North America and to provide current and future U.S. customers with an even better service," stated Ute Wilkinson, President of Dr. Fritsch. "American customers, especially those in the defense and energy sectors who face export restrictions, will benefit from Cal Nano's robust testing, development, and production capabilities using Dr. Fritsch machines."

This agreement will remain in effect alongside the existing formal distributor relationship with Japan-based SUGA Co., Ltd. ("SUGA"). SUGA offers custom tunnel-type and lab-scale equipment that does not compete with Dr. Fritsch's larger machines.

Cal Nano is also pleased to host its inaugural SPS/FAST Experts Workshop 2026 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in partnership with TMS 2026. Scheduled for March 19 to 20, 2026, the two-day event will feature expert presentations, collaborative networking opportunities, and live demonstrations of advanced sintering technologies. Participants will also have an opportunity to tour Cal Nano's flagship facility which houses some of North America's largest SPS systems. Interested parties can view more details by visiting: calnanocorp.com/spsworkshop.

About California Nanotechnologies Corp.

At Cal Nano, we envision a world in which our advanced technologies are used to help make the most innovative products on this planet and beyond. With our unique expertise in processing metallurgical powders into parts, global leaders trust us to help push the boundaries of applied material science. Headquartered in Greater Los Angeles, California, Cal Nano hosts advanced processing and testing machinery and capabilities across two manufacturing facilities for materials research and production needs. Our customers range from Fortune 500 companies to startups with programs spanning aerospace, renewable energy, defense, and semiconductors.

About Dr. Fritsch Sondermaschinen GmbH

Dr. Fritsch is a global leader in FAST/SPS technology, with more than 1,100 sinter presses installed across a wide range of industries worldwide since 1953. Renowned for its exceptionally short sintering cycles, the company's FAST/SPS systems enable the production of materials with outstanding properties and innovative combinations, while ensuring high productivity and low energy consumption. With a strong presence in North America for over 50 years, Dr. Fritsch serves both industrial and research customers, including leading universities throughout the United States.

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to: the new partnership will enhance its access to more North American customers; and contribute to the growth of Spark Plasma Sintering (SPS) as a key technology for advanced materials. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; expansion into the new manufacturing facility; a significant change in demand for the Company's services and products; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental regulation; the effects of product development and need for continued technological change; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Corporation and the industry; research and development risks; reliance on key personnel; operations in foreign jurisdictions; protection of intellectual property rights; contractual risk; third-party risk, risk of technological or scientific obsolescence; dependence of technical infrastructure; unanticipated operating events or performance; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278897

Source: California Nanotechnologies Corp.