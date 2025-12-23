Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Investorideas.com ( www. investorideas .com ) a leader in retail investor trading ideas for AI and cybersecurtiy stocks issues a snapshot looking at how strategic partners are shaping the future of the sector, featuring Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU), a leader in AI-powered technology and IT solutions.





Strategic AI Partnerships: Transforming the Future of Cybersecurity



Two pivotal forces propelling advancements in cybersecurity are Artificial Intelligence (AI) and strategic partnerships.

According to SNS Insider, "The Generative AI Cybersecurity Market is accelerating as organizations deploy AI-driven threat detection and response, with the U.S. segment growing from USD 2.79 billion in 2025E to USD 28.28 billion by 2033 amid increasing cloud adoption, regulatory pressure, and advanced attack sophistication."

Recent news from Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU), iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Crowdstrike Holdings Inc.( NASDAQ: CRWD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) demonstrate the importance of strategic partnerships in the sector.

Headline news from Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), that "Palo Alto and Google Cloud Forge Landmark Agreement to Help Customers Securely Accelerate Cloud and AI Initiatives" on Friday December 19th show investors that billions of dollars are flowing into the sector to make this transformative leap.

From the news:

As enterprises race to harness the transformative power of agentic AI and cloud computing, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and Google Cloud today announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership to enable the secure development and deployment of AI solutions and provide a trusted foundation that helps organizations harness the full potential of AI with confidence. The collaboration combines Google Cloud's leading AI and infrastructure capabilities with Prisma AIRS, Palo Alto Networks comprehensive AI security platform, to secure the next generation of digital business.

Continued

Palo Alto Networks recent State of Cloud Report, released in December 2025, found that customers are dramatically expanding their use of cloud infrastructure to support new AI applications and services, while also noting that 99% of respondents experienced at least one attack on their AI infrastructure over the last year. The agreement announced today aims to tackle these issues head-on through an enhanced go-to-market strategy and by building security into every layer of hybrid multicloud infrastructure, every application development stage and every endpoint, allowing businesses to innovate with the most advanced AI while protecting their IP and data in the cloud.

This new phase of the partnership will deliver:

End-to-end AI security from code to cloud: Customers will be able to protect live AI workloads and data on Google Cloud - including on Vertex AI and Agent Engine - with Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS. And by securing key developer tools like the Agent Development Kit (ADK) with Prisma AIRS, this expanded collaboration ensures a secure foundation for the next generation of AI applications built on Google Cloud - including AI Posture Management for visibility, AI Runtime Security for real-time defense, AI Agent Security for autonomous systems, AI Red Teaming for proactive testing and AI Model Security for vulnerability scanning.

AI-driven, next-generation software firewall (SWFW): Palo Alto Networks VM-Series firewalls are designed to secure cloud (public, private, hybrid) and virtualized environments by providing deep packet inspection and Threat Prevention in a software form factor. Deep integrations with Google Cloud will now allow customers to maintain robust security policies and accelerate Google Cloud adoption.

AI-driven secure access service edge (SASE) platform: Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE is a cloud platform that secures access and networking for remote users, branch offices and mobile devices, along with deeper integration of security solutions into Google Cloud's native AI services. Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access runs on Google's network, improving the user experience as users access cloud and AI applications that run on Google Cloud while also leveraging Google Cloud Interconnect to help customers connect their WAN infrastructure across multiple clouds/applications and maintain consistent security policies.

Simplified and unified security experience: The deep alignment between the two companies ensures that customer solutions are pre-vetted and engineered to work together, removing the integration challenges and operational friction that can slow down security teams. This allows customers to deploy protection faster, simplify compliance and gain a single, comprehensive view of security across their entire hybrid multicloud environment.

Smaller players with big ambitions in the sector, Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) and iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) formed and announced at "Strategic AI Cybersecurity Alliance " in September of this year and have been building to make it beneficial to shareholders as well.

From the news

Complementary Strengths - Powerful Synergies

IQSTEL brings a global business platform in telecommunications, fintech, AI, and digital services, with established relationships across 600+ telecom operators worldwide.

Cycurion contributes deep expertise in AI-driven cybersecurity with a strong foothold in the U.S. and government markets.

Together, the companies will:

Develop and launch a state-of-the-art AI-driven cybersecurity solution, combining IQSTEL's AI proprietary technologies with Cycurion's cybersecurity expertise.

Cross-sell services, giving IQSTEL the ability to bring Cycurion's cybersecurity products to its telecom clients worldwide, while Cycurion gains access to IQSTEL's fintech and AI-driven offerings.

Accelerate product innovation through integrated R&D efforts, bringing next-gen cybersecurity and AI solutions to market faster.

In late November they jointly announced:

IQSTEL and Cycurion are currently co-developing advanced cybersecurity technologies, AI-based threat intelligence applications, and identity-driven security solutions aimed at telecom operators, financial institutions, and enterprise clients across more than 20 countries and 17 time zones.

The companies expect to deliver additional partnership updates in Q1 and Q2 2026 as new joint products enter the market.

Emerging as a leader in the cybersecurity industry, on December 16th Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) announced news of its selection to the 2025 MSSP 250 ranking. The Company now stands among the world's top leading managed security services providers, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. Cycurion earned a placement in the top 50%, debuting at No. 116. This marks the Company's first year being evaluated for this prestigious ranking of global cybersecurity leaders.

CrowdStrike and NVIDIA Redefine Cybersecurity with Always-On AI Agents Protecting the Nation's Digital Infrastructure:

Earlier this year CrowdStrike .(NASDAQ: CRWD) announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) to bring always-on, continuously learning AI agents for cybersecurity to the edge through Charlotte AI AgentWorks, NVIDIA Nemotron open models, NVIDIA NeMo Data Designer synthetic data, NVIDIA Nemo Agent Toolkit, and NVIDIA NIM microservices.

From the news:

Expanding CrowdStrike and NVIDIA's work to build, power, and secure the agentic ecosystem, the latest collaboration will deliver autonomous, real-time AI agents that learn continuously and defend critical infrastructure across cloud, data-center, and edge environments.

"AI is transforming cybersecurity, and defenders need speed and edge intelligence to outpace the adversary," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "Addressing AI-driven cyber threats requires AI to protect systems from the speed and volume of attacks, and we're working with NVIDIA to deliver autonomous, AI agents that learn continuously to defend the critical infrastructure powering the global economy."

"Cybersecurity in the era of AI demands intelligence that thinks at the speed of machines," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Together with CrowdStrike, we're building real-time, AI-driven security agents that defend cloud, data center, and edge infrastructure - protecting the systems that power our economy and national security."

Advancing Continuous Learning and Edge Intelligence with Charlotte AI AgentWorks and NVIDIA

Bringing agents built with Charlotte AI AgentWorks and NVIDIA to the edge will enable organizations to deploy autonomous, continuously learning AI agents closer to where data is created - extending protection to data centers and controlled environments. By training NVIDIA Nemotron open models with data from CrowdStrike experts using NVIDIA NeMo Data Designer, customers will be able to fine-tune and optimize models for their own AI agents, built on CrowdStrike's Agentic Security Platform. This joint innovation will enable enterprises to scale and accelerate security operations with local inference, continuously improving detection accuracy and real-time response to threats - helping to maintain control of sensitive data and align with regional sovereignty requirements.

Unifying Data, Compute, and Governance Across CrowdStrike's Agentic Security Platform and NVIDIA Infrastructure

By integrating the Agentic Security Platform - including Falcon LogScale, Onum, and Pangea - with NVIDIA accelerated computing and CUDA-X libraries, CrowdStrike is creating a unified telemetry pipeline for high-fidelity, real-time security data. This architecture enables defenders to feed enriched telemetry directly into locally hosted AI models and agents built and optimized with the NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit, now operating at the edge, allowing systems to learn safely, reason accurately, and act within enterprise guardrails.

