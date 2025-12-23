Creates First Independent Tower Operator in the Baltics

TeleTower and Bite Group to Continue Strategic Partnership to Invest in Mobile Networks Across Lithuania and Latvia

Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, and Bite Group ("Bite"), a leading telecom operator in the Baltics, today announced an agreement by which Stonepeak will acquire TeleTower, Bite's towers business in Lithuania and Latvia. Bite is a portfolio company of Providence Equity Partners ("Providence"), a specialist private equity firm focused on growth-oriented media, communications, education and technology companies. The transaction will create the first fully independent tower company in the region and represents the beginning of a strategic partnership dedicated to investing in the Baltics' mobile network and improving end-customer experience.

Established in 2009 within Bite, TeleTower operates a diversified portfolio of more than 2,500 tower and rooftop sites across Lithuania and Latvia, with strong presence in strategic locations in all major Lithuanian and Latvian cities. Following the completion of the transaction, TeleTower and Bite will enter into a long-term commercial agreement including commitments to roll out more than 1,200 additional sites to increase network density, provide improved connectivity to remote areas, and deliver 5G speeds to customers, as mobile data usage in the region continues to outpace Europe more broadly.

"Lithuania and Latvia represent attractive, nascent tower markets given the sustained high levels of mobile data usage and competitive landscape between mobile network operators within the region," said NicolòZanotto, Managing Director and Head of Digital Infrastructure, Europe at Stonepeak. "We believe TeleTower is poised for success given its diversified portfolio, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and first-mover advantage as the region's first independent tower company. We are excited to back TeleTower and look forward to working closely with Bite to support furthering their strategic objectives in both Lithuania and Latvia."

"At every stage of our development, we have aimed to deliver maximum value to our customers while enhancing mobile and fixed connectivity, as well as broadening our offering with Pay TV services," said Pranas Kuisys, the CEO at Bite. "Since we first partnered with Providence, we have invested more than €400 million in our infrastructure to achieve this goal by building out 4G and 5G networks and delivering high-speed connectivity. Welcoming investment from a global strategic investor such as Stonepeak, combined with our future strategic partnership with TeleTower, reflects our continued commitment to these objectives."

"Connectivity is a core investment theme for Providence. We are proud to have supported Bite's development into a leading player in the Baltic telecoms sector, growing revenues from approximately €200 million to €600 million under our ownership through new services such as Go3," added Karim Tabet, Senior Managing Director and Head of Europe at Providence. "We continue to believe the Baltics benefit from strong fundamentals and we look forward to working with Stonepeak to bring their infrastructure expertise to this strategic partnership, adding significant value to both Bite and TeleTower."

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026. Barclays served as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Stonepeak. Lazard served as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison, A&O Shearman and Sorainen served as legal counsels to Bite Group.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $80 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About Bite Group

Bite Group is a leading telecommunications and media company operating in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The Group provides mobile, fixed broadband, pay TV, and media services. Bite Group is managed by the global private equity firm Providence Equity Partners, which primarily invests in the media, communications, education, and technology sectors.

About Providence

Providence is a specialist private equity investment firm focused on growth-oriented media, communications, education and technology companies across North America and Europe. Providence combines its partnership approach to investing with deep industry expertise to help management teams build exceptional businesses and generate attractive returns. Since its founding in 1989, Providence has invested over $40 billion across more than 180 private equity portfolio companies. With its headquarters in Providence, RI, the firm also has offices in New York, London, Boston and Atlanta. For more information, please visit www.provequity.com.

