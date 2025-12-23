Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
WKN: A1XFSU | ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
23.12.2025 13:06 Uhr
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Monthly Factsheet as at 30 November 2025

The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-european-trust

Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

23 December 2025


