Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.12.2025 13:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reactive Technologies and Al-Haitam awarded grid stability contract by National Grid Saudi Arabia

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reactive Technologies (RTL), a global leader in grid-enhancing technologies, through its close partnership with Al-Haitam, has been awarded a multi-year contract with National Grid Saudi Arabia (NGSA), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Saudi Electricity Company, to deliver advanced grid stability measurement services via its flagship GridMetrix platform.

Reactive Technologies Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Reactive Technologies)

Under its Vision 2030 strategy, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to generate 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, targeting a total capacity of 130 GW. As solar and wind projects accelerate, inverter-based resources (IBRs) are transforming grid dynamics and reshaping how stability is managed. National Grid Saudi Arabia (NGSA) is taking a proactive, data-driven approach to ensure a stable and secure 60 Hz islanded system. By deploying RTL's advanced grid stability measurement solution, NGSA is setting a new benchmark for operational resilience and a sustainable energy transition.

RTL will provide NGSA with real-time visibility into system and regional inertia, enabling it to proactively manage low-inertia conditions and strengthen grid resilience. The platform integrates seamlessly with NGSA's existing infrastructure, offering additional tools, including dynamic heat maps, configurable alerts, and actionable insights to optimize operational performance.

Marc Borrett, CEO, Reactive Technologies, commented:
"With our established partner, Al-Haitam, we are proud to support National Grid Saudi Arabia under our strategic partnership. GridMetrix will be instrumental in strengthening grid stability and unlocking the full potential of renewable energy as Saudi Arabia accelerates toward its Vision 2030 goals."

Bassam Bamagous, CEO, Al-Haitam, added:
"Our existing partnership with Reactive Technologies has been a pivotal step in our journey to support Saudi Arabia's energy transformation. Together, we bring world-class innovation, global expertise with deep and long-standing local knowledge to the Kingdom, ensuring that National Grid Saudi Arabia can operate a more secure and sustainable grid as we advance toward Vision 2030. Our solution is tailored to the unique needs of Saudi Arabia's power grid."

This contract supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals and reflects Reactive Technologies' expanding global footprint across key energy markets in North America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East.

For more information visit www.reactive-technologies.com

For more information visit www.alhaitam.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727876/5693403/Reactive_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reactive-technologies-and-al-haitam-awarded-grid-stability-contract-by-national-grid-saudi-arabia-302648375.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.