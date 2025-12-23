T1 Energy has signed a three-year deal to supply a minimum of 900 MW of US-made modules while scaling its Austin cell fab to 5 GW annual capacity.From pv magazine USA US solar cell and module manufacturer T1 Energy announced it has entered a three-year supply agreement to provide US-made solar modules to Austin, Texas-based developer Treaty Oak Clean Energy. The supply deal involves a minimum of 900 MW of modules over the three-year span. T1 will supply modules paired with solar cells manufactured at its planned manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas. As early as end of 2026, T1 said it expects ...

