Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - eXeBlock Technology Corporation (CSE: XBLK.X) ("eXeBlock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share exchange agreement with Aitenders and the shareholders of Aitenders (the "Aitenders Shareholders"), dated December 22, 2025 (the "Agreement") in respect of a proposed share acquisition of Aitenders (the "Transaction"). It is anticipated that the Transaction will constitute a "Fundamental Change" in accordance with Policy 8 - Fundamental Changes and Changes of Business of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). All currency references herein are in Canadian currency unless otherwise specified.

About Aitenders

Aitenders is a private company existing under the laws of France which is engaged in the development and sale of an end-to-end AI-powered platform for tender response and contract management. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France, the Company has achieved over $1.5 million in annual recurring revenue serving enterprise customers including three of the top five largest construction companies in both Europe and North America.

Operating as a human-centric digital co-pilot, AITENDERS centralizes document analysis, proposal writing, and project execution into one cohesive system. The platform automatically reads, classifies, and interprets complex tender documents, generates high-quality deliverables, ensures regulatory and contractual compliance, and tracks commitments throughout project delivery. Serving public authorities, general contractors, and project-based organizations, AITENDERS reduces manual workload and minimizes risk across the entire project lifecycle-from bid preparation through contract execution and beyond-with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Immediately prior to closing of the Transaction, Aitenders will have 2,754,817 equity shares (the "Aitenders Shares") outstanding. The principal shareholder of Aitenders is the founder Geoffrey Guilly, who currently owns 69.17% of the issued and outstanding Aitenders Shares.

Summary of the Proposed Transaction

Pursuant to the Agreement, in consideration for the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding Aitenders Shares, the Company will issue 54,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "eXeBlock Shares") on a post-Consolidated (as defined herein) basis, at a deemed price of $0.5833 per eXeBlock Share. The Transaction will result in a reverse takeover of eXeBlock by the Aitenders Shareholders.

The post-Consolidation eXeBlock Shares to be issued pursuant to the Transaction will be issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation. Certain common shares of the Company to be issued pursuant to the Transaction are expected to be subject to restrictions on resale or escrow under the policies of the Exchange.

Consolidation

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, eXeBlock will consolidate its outstanding eXeBlock Shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation eXeBlock Share for each approximately 12.589 pre-consolidation eXeBlock Shares (the "Consolidation"), such that, prior to closing of the Transaction, eXeBlock will have approximately 6,000,000 eXeBlock Shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis.

Name Change

It is anticipated that the Company will continue the business of Aitenders and is to be renamed "Aitenders Technologies Inc." or such other name as determined by Aitenders (the "Name Change") and the parties expect that the Exchange will assign a new trading symbol for the resulting entity following completion of the Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer").

Conditions

The completion of the Transaction remains subject to a number of terms and conditions, including, among other standard conditions for a transaction of this nature: (i) the delivery of audited, unaudited and pro forma financial statements of each party that are compliant with Exchange policies; (ii) no material adverse changes occurring in respect of either eXeBlock or Aitenders; (iii) the parties obtaining all necessary consents, orders and regulatory and shareholder approvals, including the conditional approval of the Exchange; (iv) the Consolidation, Name Change and any other corporate changes requested by Aitenders, acting reasonably, shall have been implemented; and (v) completion of the Concurrent Financing (as defined herein). There can be no assurance that all of the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals will be obtained or that all conditions of closing will be met.

Concurrent Financing

In connection with the Transaction, eXeBlock will complete a concurrent non-brokered private placement (the "Concurrent Financing") of subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.5833 per Subscription Receipt, for minimum gross proceeds of at least $2,400,000, or such other amounts as the parties agree in order for the Resulting Issuer to meet the Exchange's listing requirements. Each Subscription Receipt shall automatically convert, for no additional consideration, upon the satisfaction of escrow release conditions - including but not limited to the completion of the Transaction - into one post-Consolidation common share of the Resulting Issuer.

Finder's fees may be paid in connection with the Concurrent Financing within the maximum amount permitted by the policies of the Exchange.

The proceeds of the Concurrent Financing will be used to fund (i) expenses of the Transaction and the Concurrent Financing, (ii) the expansion of Aitenders sales and marketing and product development teams, and (iii) the working capital requirements of the Resulting Issuer.

Other Information relating to the Transaction

In connection with the Transaction, Numus Capital Corp. shall receive a corporate finance fee of $500,000 to be settled by the issuance of eXeBlock Shares at the same issuance price as under the Concurrent Financing, which will be 857,143 common shares of the Resulting Issuer.

In accordance with the policies of the Exchange, trading in the eXeBlock Shares has been halted as a result of this announcement. and will not resume trading until such time as the Exchange determines, which, depending on the policies of the Exchange, may not occur until completion of the Transaction.

The Transaction is not a "related party transaction" as such term is defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Additional information concerning the Transaction, eXeBlock, Aitenders and the Resulting Issuer will be provided once determined in a subsequent news release and in the Listing Statement to be filed by eXeBlock in connection with the Transaction and which will be available in due course under eXeBlock's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About eXeBlock Technology Corporation

eXeBlock is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XBLK.X". eXeBlock is a technology company exploring new technology initiatives. eXeBlock has no current business operations.

All information contained in this news release with respect to eXeBlock and Aitenders was supplied by the parties, respectively, for inclusion herein, and eXeBlock and its respective directors and officers have relied on Aitenders for any information concerning such party.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. "United States" and "U.S. Person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to: the completion of the Transaction and the timing thereof, the proposed business of the Resulting Issuer, the completion of the proposed Concurrent Financing and the use of proceeds therefrom, the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer, obtaining regulatory approvals for the Transaction, the completion of the Consolidation, the completion of the Name Change, shareholder and regulatory approvals, and future press releases and disclosure.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of each of eXeBlock and Aitenders may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although each of eXeBlock and Aitenders believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, each of eXeBlock and Aitenders disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

