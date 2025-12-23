Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders with a year-end update on activities and progress. With metal prices reaching record highs, Benton is well positioned to benefit from its exposure to several top-tier copper, gold, platinum, palladium and lithium projects.

The Company thanks its shareholders for their continued support and looks forward to an exciting 2026 as it advances its Newfoundland projects. Highlights for Benton's recent advancements include the following:

Expanded the Great Burnt Copper Deposit from 650 m to 950 m of strike length

Delineated a 2.7 km wide, shallow gold-copper deposit at South Pond

Discovered a new VMS system in the End Zone area, with assays pending

Discovered several gold occurrences north of the Great Burnt Copper Deposit

Discovered new high-grade gold float at South Pond, extending potential

Large drilling program planned for 2026

Metallurgical testing results for gold recovery at South Pond expected shortly

Well funded, with approximately $2.9M in cash and $3.0M in equities

Acquired strategic claims from Noble Mineral Exploration Ltd., extending the northern strike of the Great Burnt property by 1.0 km

Completed 26,637 m of drilling since acquiring the Great Burnt project in late 2023

Planning early-2026 airborne geophysical survey over the southern half of Great Burnt project where the Company has identified a large copper-in-soil geochem anomaly

Acquired the large and strategic Dominion project, located 8 km north of Equinox Gold's Valentine Gold Deposit with multiple new discoveries of high-grade gold, zinc and copper

Acquired the Victoria West project, located less then 2 km along strike of Equinox Gold's Frank Zone

Benton Holds 24.6M shares and a 0.5% NSR in Clean Air Metals Inc.'s Thunder Bay North platinum-palladium copper nickel project

Completed the spin-out of Vinland Lithium Inc., with Benton holding 2.0M shares and a 1% NSR on the Killick Lithium project

Acquired the Stoney Caldera copper-gold project, adjacent to Pirate Gold Corp.

Launched a new website at www.bentonresources.ca

Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton Resources, stated: "It has been an exciting year for Benton, marked by numerous achievements in 2025. We would like to wish our shareholders a very happy holiday season and a healthy and prosperous 2026. I am confident that our projects will continue to deliver positive results and new discoveries throughout the upcoming year ahead. I look forward to the remaining drill results coming in the early new year and the recommencement of exploration and drilling in January 2026."

To date, Benton has drilled 26,637 m from late 2023 to present at Great Burnt and South Pond with some highlights listed below:

Great Burnt Highlights

GB-23-02: 13.00 m of 8.31% Cu, incl 3.00 m of 12.80% Cu

GB-23-04: 26.87 m of 7.18% Cu, incl 11.16 m of 10.28% Cu

GB-23-07: 12.30 m of 7.20% Cu, incl 7.00 m 10.60% Cu

GB-23-12: 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 8.77% Cu, 82.00g/t Ag, 4.43g/t Au

GB-23-15: 22.59 m of 5.03% Cu, incl 0.50 m of 20.00% Cu

GB-23-16: 13.67 m of 5.80% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 20.60% Cu

GB-23-18: 8.17 m of 4.22% Cu, incl 7.05 m of 4.11% Cu

GB-23-21: 24.00 m of 5.81% Cu, incl 7.00 m of 11.47% Cu

GB-23-22: 21.68 m of 3.59% Cu, incl 2.00 m of 15.3% Cu

GB-24-23: 7.00 m of 2.02% Cu, incl 4.00 m of 3.01% Cu

GB-24-32: 11.29 m of 3.10% Cu, incl 6.63 m of 5.57% Cu

GB-24-33: 20.92 m of 2.26% Cu, incl 2.98 m of 4.17% Cu

GB-24-37: 18.10 m of 1.99% Cu, incl 4.50 m of 7.24% Cu

GB-24-49: 22.00 m of 7.47% Cu, incl 8.00 m of 11.93% Cu

GB-25-60: 21.70 m of 4.14% Cu, incl 3.00 m of 17.85% Cu

GB-25-65: 12.30 m of 2.49% Cu, incl 4.8 m of 5.27% Cu

South Pond Highlights

SP-24-01: 18.80 m of 1.13g/t, and 5.96 m of 2.06g/t Au

SP-24-03: 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au, incl 4.00 m of 3.99g/t Au

SP-24-07: 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au, incl 8.00 m of 2.94g/t Au

SP-24-08: 14.00 m of 1.23g/t Au incl, 4.00 m of 2.33g/t Au

SP-24-09: 24.00 m of 1.48g/t Au, incl 7.00 m of 2.03g/t Au

SP-24-10: 20.00 m of 1.04g/t Au, and 25.00 m of 1.54g/t Au

SP-24-12: 27.07 m of 1.08g/t Au, incl 5.00 m of 2.11g/t Au

SP-24-13: 19.75 m of 1.42g/t Au, incl 4.00 m of 3.08g/t Au

SP-24-15: 22.50 m of 1.24g/t Au, incl 4.00 m of 2.08g/t Au

SP-24-23: 6.75 m of 2.90g/t Au

SP-24-28: 27.40 m of 1.00g/t Au, incl 3.00 m of 2.92g/t Au

SP-24-30: 8.00 m of 2.07g/t Au, incl 2.00 m of 4.83g/t Au

SP-24-32: 54.50 m of 1.88g/t Au, and 12.00 m of 3.34g/t Au

SP-25-54: 17.13 m of 2.02g/t Au, incl 5.00 m of 3.98g/t Au

SP-25-55: 23.00 m of 1.10g/t Au, incl 6.68 m of 2.81g/t Au

Note: Widths quoted are true core length, true widths are estimated at approximately 70%-90% of core lengths

Figure 1: Great Burnt Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/278913_da1482c764f7ea6e_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Great Burnt Copper Deposit Longitudinal Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/278913_da1482c764f7ea6e_003full.jpg

Figure 3: South Pond Longitudinal Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/278913_da1482c764f7ea6e_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Dominion Property Compilation Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/278913_da1482c764f7ea6e_005full.jpg

Figure 5: Caldera Property Compilation Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/278913_da1482c764f7ea6e_006full.jpg

Figure 6: Victoria West Project Compilation Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/278913_da1482c764f7ea6e_007full.jpg

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

