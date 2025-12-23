Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Unico Connect, a leading software development agency, showcased a suite of new AI-driven innovations at Web Summit 2025, one of Europe's biggest tech conferences.



Throughout the event, Unico Connect highlighted its core value proposition: fast, intelligent, secure, and scalable AI-driven product development for enterprises and startups.

Conversations centered on how Unico Connect blends AI capability, strong engineering, and product strategy to support clients from idea to deployment with enterprise rigor.

Attendees showed strong interest in the agency's practical AI demonstrations, including:

Knowledge-based AI copilots for operational efficiency

Agentic AI workflows that automate business processes

Applied GenAI use cases for enterprise productivity

AI + no-code delivery models combining Xano with traditional engineering to accelerate launch timelines

The agency also exhibited alongside Xano, a leading visual backend platform, reinforcing Unico Connect's status as an Enterprise-Tier Partner.

Together, the two companies presented a complete innovation stack: Xano as the platform enabling rapid backend builds, and Unico Connect as the engineering partner capable of delivering AI-native, production-ready solutions.

"Our focus at Web Summit was to show how AI can create immediate value when it's combined with strong engineering and the right platforms," said Malay Parekh, CEO of Unico Connect. "AI is moving from isolated features to systems that can reason, take action, and collaborate with humans. That's where our work is headed: building AI products that behave predictably, integrate cleanly, and stand up to real enterprise demands."

About Unico Connect

Unico Connect specializes in delivering tailored digital solutions across various industries, including education, fintech, healthcare, hospitality, and e-commerce. By leveraging modern platforms, tools, and AI-based solutions, Unico Connect aims to democratize development and make digital solutions accessible for all businesses.

