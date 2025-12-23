Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.: BELGRAVIA HARTFORD Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Dec. 23 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV) (OTCQB: BLGVF) (FRA: ECA) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

Bitcoin Holdings

Belgravia confirms that it continues to hold 83 Bitcoin consistent with the Company's news release dated October 31, 2025.

Litigation and Trial date

Belgravia announces that the jury trial in the matter Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. v. Polynatura Corp. is set for Tuesday, February 17 and Wednesday, February 18, 2026, in the United States District Court District of New Mexico. The Polynatura matter relates to an audit and inspection dispute. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate. Belgravia continues to hold the $12.2M USD royalty from the sale of the Ochoa asset in 2017. The Company issued a press release on May 1, 2025 to provide an update regarding the case and the royalty.

Short Term Financing

Belgravia also announces that certain insiders of the Company may, from time to time, sell common shares of the Company in the open market, in compliance with applicable securities laws, Company policies, and trading window restrictions. Any such sales would be undertaken at the market through the insider's own brokerage account.

Select insiders may use some or all of the net proceeds from such sales to provide the Company with a short-term loan, intended to support working capital needs, while enabling Belgravia to maintain its current Bitcoin position. Any such loan is expected to be made on terms that are no less favourable to the Company than those that could be obtained from arm's-length parties and would accrue interest at 3% per annum, subject to final documentation and CSE approval. The Company expects that any such loan when advanced would be convertible into common shares at a conversion price of minimum $0.05 per share or the prevailing market price, as permitted under applicable CSE policies at the time of conversion, and subject to CSE approval.

Year-to-date, President & CEO Mehdi Azodi has advanced the Company $123,000 (CAD) for working capital purposes, which accrues interest at 3% per annum.

The final terms of any loan including principal amount, maturity date, interest rate if any, security if any, conversion mechanics, and other customary provisions will be determined at the time any such loan is advanced and will be announced in a subsequent news release, as applicable.There can be no assurance that any insider will sell shares, that any insider financing will be advanced, or that the CSE will approve any proposed convertible feature or related terms. Any insider trading activity is subject to public reporting obligations and may be reflected in filings made by such insiders in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings, and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more legal disclaimer and information, please visit www.blgvbtc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the Offering, the Company's ability to protect and enhance shareholder value and growth, the Company's ability to launch its Bitcoin focused technical tools, the dilution effects of the Offering and the Debenture, the long term success of the Company, Company meeting all conditions for a timely closing of the Debenture, including obtaining all required approvals, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

