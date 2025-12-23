Vero Finance Technologies: Vero Technologies Celebrates Five Years Leading Asset Finance Innovation

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Vero Technologies, a financial technology platform built for asset and wholesale finance, marked its five-year anniversary in October and a period of sustained growth across its software and services business. Founded in 2020 by Co-Founders John Mizzi and Isaac Zafarani, Vero set out to replace fragmented legacy systems and manual workflows with a unified operating system for wholesale and inventory finance.?

Over the past five years, Vero has expanded from its early focus in floorplan lending to a broader asset finance footprint, supporting lenders across funding, servicing, risk management, audits, customer experience, and analytics. The platform is purpose-built for tri-party workflows, offering dedicated portals for lenders, dealers, and suppliers to improve visibility, control, and coordination across portfolios.?

"Reaching the five-year mark with strong momentum across our SaaS and services business is a testament to the pain points we set out to address for our market," said John Mizzi, Co-Founder and CEO. "We've evolved into a strategic partner for banks and specialty finance companies that want scalable, data-driven programs and tighter operational control without taking on complex internal builds."?

In its early years, Vero operated a direct lending program under the Lever Auto brand as an initial development partner and proving ground for the technology, generating real-world feedback that accelerated the platform roadmap. Vero has since completed the wind-down of that portfolio and is now fully focused on delivering software and services that enable other lenders.?

"The last five years have been about building a modular platform that meets lenders where they are, then giving them a clear path to modernize without a disruptive rip-and-replace," said Isaac Zafarani, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "Our work in title management, risk analytics, audit automation, and now AI-driven risk monitoring and portfolio insights reflects a consistent objective: to help lenders manage their portfolios with more precision and significantly less manual effort."?

Today, Vero supports a growing pipeline of banks, captives, and independent lenders across equipment, powersports, RV, and auto verticals, backed by venture and credit investors with deep experience in financial services and technology. As the company looks ahead to its next phase, Vero remains focused on strengthening the infrastructure that underpins asset finance, giving lenders the tools to operate more efficiently, respond faster to market conditions, and deliver a better experience to their dealer and borrower customers.?

About Vero Technologies: Vero Technologies is a leading financial technology platform for asset finance, providing end-to-end solutions for wholesale finance, trade finance, equipment finance, and title management. Vero's modular platform enables lenders to streamline loan servicing, risk monitoring, and operational workflows, enhancing efficiency while reducing costs.

