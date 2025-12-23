DealFlow Events: DealFlow Discovery Conference Announces Keynote Fireside Chat and Book Signing with Venture Capital Pioneer Alan Patricof

A look at venture capital's evolution through the career of one of its longest-tenured investors

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / DealFlow Events today announced that Alan Patricof, a venture capital pioneer whose career spans more than five decades, will headline the DealFlow Discovery Conference with a keynote fireside chat and book signing.

The session, titled "From Apple to Axios: Alan Patricof on a Half-Century of Spotting the 'Next Big Thing,'" will explore the evolution of venture capital investing through Patricof's firsthand experience founding and leading Patricof & Co. Ventures (later known as Apax Partners), Greycroft, and Primetime Partners.

The discussion will examine shifts in capital formation, valuation, and investor decision-making across multiple market cycles, including early backing of Apple and investments across technology and media companies such as AOL, Audible, and Axios.

The conversation will also draw from Patricof's recent memoir, No Red Lights: Reflections on Life, 50 Years in Venture Capital, and Never Driving Alone, and will address broader themes related to leadership and building enduring companies over time.

"Alan Patricof's career mirrors the evolution of venture and growth investing itself," said Steven Dresner, Founder of DealFlow Events. "Our audience-investors, founders, and other capital markets executives-will benefit from hearing how capital formation, risk assessment, and company-building have changed over time, and how many of the core principles remain consistent. The fireside chat and book signing gives attendees a rare opportunity to engage with someone who has been at the center of the venture ecosystem for more than fifty years."

Patricof will be interviewed by Mitch Nussbaum, Co-Chair of Loeb & Loeb, a Gold Sponsor of the conference.

The DealFlow Discovery Conference brings together investors, public and private company executives, and capital markets professionals for two days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and industry discussions focused on emerging growth companies and capital formation.

