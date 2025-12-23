PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PETV)(OTCID:PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly-owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. and PetVivo AI, Inc., a leading provider of medical devices and biomedical therapeutics for equines and companion animals, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc., will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and its innovative products at www.petvivo.com.

In the presentation Mr. Lai will be providing information about its lead products, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology and PrecisePRP. Spryng is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device composed of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal's subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

PrecisePRP is a first-in-class off-the-shelf platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians. PrecisePRP is a leucoreduced, allogeneic, pooled, freeze-dried PRP intended to provide a species-specific source of concentrated platelets in plasma for intra-articular administration in dogs and horses. Unlike any PRP mechanical kits currently on the market, PrecisePRP does not require a blood draw or centrifugation making it a truly off-the-shelf product that is easy and convenient. Perhaps more important is the uniformity and consistency that PrecisePRP guarantees. Each vial of PrecisePRP contains a consistent dose of 4 billion platelets per vial at a concentration of 500,000 platelets per microliter and is leucoreduced with less than 1500 white blood cells per microliter.

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the [Company Name] management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend). For more information about Spryng and PrecisePRP, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit petvivoanimalhealth.com and sprynghealth.com.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW),in cooperation with its wholly owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. and PetVivo AI Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company's lead products SPRYNG with OsteoCushion technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

Company Contact

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email Contact

Tel (952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements

The foregoing information regarding PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business are described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

