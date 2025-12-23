Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that on December 22, 2025, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns, he donated 2,984,200 common shares (Shares) of StrikePoint Gold Inc., to The Sprott Foundation (which he controls). Combined with prior Share issuances by StrikePoint Gold, this resulted in (i) Mr. Sprott's beneficial ownership position to decrease by approximately 9.6% since the date of the last early warning report and (ii) Mr. Sprott's beneficial ownership position to decrease to below 10% on a partially diluted basis. As a result, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario ceased to be insiders of StrikePoint Gold Inc.

Prior to the donation of these Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 2,984,200 Shares, representing approximately 4.8% of the issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the donation, Mr. Sprott still controls the 2,984,200 Shares donated to The Sprott Foundation. Therefore, Mr. Sprott still controls 2,984,200 Shares, representing approximately 4.8% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278886

Source: Eric Sprott