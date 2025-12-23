New Subsidiary Intended to Integrate Safe Pro's Patented AI Technologies with Innovative Ukrainian and International Systems

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a developer of artificial intelligence ("AI")-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced the formation of SPAI Ventures LLC ("SPAI Ventures" or "SPV"), a wholly owned subsidiary established to evaluate and pursue selective strategic investments and collaborations with Ukrainian and other international technology developers.

In conjunction with Ukrainian entrepreneurs, defense professionals and other local stakeholders on the ground in Ukraine, SPAI Ventures is establishing a collaborative framework aimed at accelerating the growth of the defense tech sector, fostering global innovation, and creating optimal conditions for technological advancement and sustainable development. SPAI Ventures is intended to support the Company's long-term growth strategy by identifying technologies that may complement Safe Pro's existing portfolio including its patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection ("SPOTD") AI image analysis platform and its U.S.-manufactured ballistic protection solutions. The Company believes that combining its AI capabilities with certain battle-tested hardware and software solutions may enhance its ability to address evolving requirements of U.S. and NATO defense customers, allied governments, and humanitarian demining and reconstruction organizations.

The formation of SPAI Ventures follows increased interest from U.S. and U.K. defense stakeholders in technologies that have undergone real-world operational use in Ukraine. Additionally, per reporting from the Washington Post, the U.S. is seeking to reintroduce the use of anti-personnel mines, while reducing the risk of harm to non-combatants, a mission for which SPOTD is uniquely suited. The Company believes that recent shifts in modern warfare-including the increased use of small, low-cost unmanned aerial systems, autonomous platforms, and the widespread deployment of landmines and unexploded ordnance-have accelerated innovation among Ukrainian private-sector and university-affiliated developers. SPAI Ventures is intended to provide a structured framework through which Safe Pro may selectively engage with this ecosystem.

Through SPAI Ventures, the Company expects to evaluate opportunities to invest in, integrate, and commercialize certain technologies that it believes could enhance the performance, scalability, and market applicability of its solutions. Any such investments or transactions would be subject to customary diligence, approvals, and market conditions.

SPAI Ventures Overview

U.S.-Based Subsidiary with Local Engagement: SPAI Ventures will be headquartered in the United States and may operate through local representation in Ukraine pursuant to existing memoranda of understanding with government, commercial and university entities.

SPAI Ventures will be headquartered in the United States and may operate through local representation in Ukraine pursuant to existing memoranda of understanding with government, commercial and university entities. Selective Investment Strategy: SPV intends to evaluate investments in drone platforms, sensors, and software solutions developed in Ukraine and internationally that may be complementary to Safe Pro's AI and protective systems.

SPV intends to evaluate investments in drone platforms, sensors, and software solutions developed in Ukraine and internationally that may be complementary to Safe Pro's AI and protective systems. Commercial Focus: The Company intends to market and sell, license, or otherwise commercialize integrated solutions to domestic and international customers, subject to applicable laws, regulations, and customer requirements.

The Company intends to market and sell, license, or otherwise commercialize integrated solutions to domestic and international customers, subject to applicable laws, regulations, and customer requirements. Capital Flexibility: Safe Pro has previously filed a shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential issuance of up to $100 million of securities, a portion of which may be used, if appropriate, to support future SPAI Ventures transactions and other corporate purposes.

"The conflict in Ukraine has accelerated the pace at which defense and humanitarian technologies are developed and validated," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. "SPAI Ventures is intended to allow us to build on our operational experience and extensive relationships in the region while remaining disciplined and selective in how we pursue potential opportunities. We believe this approach is consistent with our strategy of expanding Safe Pro's capabilities while managing risk and maintaining capital flexibility."

Safe Pro has already retained local counsel in Ukraine and has been actively engaged with local companies and entrepreneurs developing complementary technologies.

Safe Pro's SPOTD AI platform is designed to analyze aerial imagery and video to detect and classify explosive threats and other objects of interest. The technology transforms raw drone data into high-resolution two-dimensional and three-dimensional geospatial outputs that can be rapidly shared to support decision-making in defense, security, and humanitarian operations. The platform is capable of identifying more than 150 types of landmines and unexploded ordnance, enabling scalable situational awareness across large areas.

The SPOTD platform has been utilized in operational environments in Ukraine for nearly three years and is supported by its growing real-world dataset that includes more than 2.26 million analyzed images, 41,400+ identified threats, and coverage of approximately 28,000 acres. The Company believes this operational experience uniquely informs its ongoing product development initiatives and positions Safe Pro to address emerging global requirements for AI-enabled threat detection solutions.

For more information about Safe Pro's real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/. Information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Safe Pro's ability to obtain definitive agreements for its SPOTD platform or its datasets, make investments and successfully commercialize new technologies, its ability to capture a share of the defense technology market, and the acceptance of its solutions by the U.S. Military or other organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company's Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

Brett@haydenir.com



Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com



Corporate Communications:

IBN

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com