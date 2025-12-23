Barnes & Noble Education, Inc: Barnes & Noble Education Files "Super 10-K", Reporting Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results, and Restated Financial Results for Prior Periods

Fiscal 2025 Results Consistent with Preliminary Unaudited Ranges Disclosed November 25, 2025

BNC First Day Program Revenue Increases 25% in 2025; Fall 2025 First Day Complete Enrollment Grows 24%

Company Reports Total Net Debt of $94 million at End of Fiscal 2025, a $92 million Decrease Year-Over-Year

Reiterates Prior Fiscal 2026 Outlook

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) , ("Barnes & Noble Education," "BNED," "the Company," "we," "us," "our"), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K, the "Super 10-K", detailing its restatement of prior results and financial results through the fiscal year ended May 3, 2025.

As previously disclosed, the Company has completed its internal investigation and related restatement work. With the Super 10-K now filed, BNED expects to file its quarterly reports for the quarters ended August 2, 2025, and November 1, 2025, in the next four to five weeks.

Barnes & Noble Education's business is highly seasonal, with the major portion of sales and operating profit realized during the second and third fiscal quarters. BNED's fiscal year is comprised of 52 or 53 weeks, ending on the Saturday closest to the last day of April. Fiscal 2025 includes 53 weeks vs. 52 weeks for fiscal 2024.

FY2025 Financial Results

Full-year revenue in fiscal 2025 was $1.6 billion, an increase of $43.0 million, or 2.7%, over the prior year. Gross Comparable Store Sales increased by $117.2 million, or 7.5%, year-over-year.

Revenues from BNC First Day programs increased by $119.9 million, or 25.3%, year-over-year, as First Day- Complete continues to see strong growth in institutional adoption. As previously disclosed, a total of 191 campus stores utilized First Day Complete in the spring 2025 academic term with a total enrollment of approximately 957,000* undergraduate and graduate students, up 19% from 803,000 in the prior year.

Full-year fiscal 2025 net loss from continuing operations was $65.8 million compared to a net loss of $75.0 million (as restated) in the prior year. The fiscal 2025 net loss includes a $55.2 million non-cash loss related to the extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025 was $59.4 million, an increase of $22.7 million, from the $36.7 million in the prior fiscal year (as restated).

Total debt at year-end was $103.1 million compared to $196.3 million on April 27, 2024. After subtracting $9.1 million of cash on hand, total net debt was $94.0 million, representing a $91.8 million year-over-year decrease. The Company's net working capital position improved to a positive $186.2 million from $46.1 million last year, while outstanding short-term payables, accrued liabilities, and current operating lease liabilities decreased by $195.5 million from last year.

The tables below reflect the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial metric, Net Income from Continuing Operations, for each of fiscal 2025, together with the comparison to the related prior period:

$ in thousands 53 weeks ended 52 weeks ended May 3, 2025

April 27, 2024 As Restated Net income from continuing operations - (65,825 - - (75,019 - Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 37,939 40,560 Impairment expense 1,713 7,166 Interest expense, net 22,260 40,365 Income tax expense 4,256 858 Loss on extinguishment of debt 55,233 - Other (income) expense (1,572 - 19,409 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) 5,386 3,380 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) - from continuing operations - 59,390 - 36,719

* Total undergraduate and graduate student enrollment as reported by National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) as of January 7, 2025.

Management Commentary

"The filing of our annual report is an important step in meeting our SEC reporting requirements and brings the restatement process to a close," said Jonathan Shar, Chief Executive Officer. "With this behind us, we can now focus solely on operational excellence to drive growth and operating leverage."

Mr. Shar added, "Our BNC First Day offerings are resonating strongly, as demonstrated by accelerated First Day Complete enrollment growth for the current academic year. For the fall 2025 academic term, 223 campus stores are utilizing First Day Complete, with total enrollment reaching approximately 1.14 million* undergraduate and graduate students, up 24% from the prior year. We are also winning new business and driving improved comparable store performance.

"As we noted in our recent preliminary update, this momentum has continued with unaudited revenues for the first six months of 2026 rising by 7.8% year-over-year to approximately $933 million. Importantly, this growth along with expense management is translating into improved income and Adjusted EBITDA. Our net debt and working capital positions have also materially improved," Mr. Shar concluded.

Outlook

Barnes & Noble Education is reiterating its prior Outlook as shared on November 25, 2025 and continues to expect top line growth in fiscal 2026 despite one fewer operating week and broader ongoing market uncertainties in higher education retail trends. The Company currently expects Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $65 to $75 million, supported by anticipated gross profit dollar growth and continued expense discipline. The Company anticipates a material reduction in interest costs versus last fiscal year, approximately $22 million in capital expenditures, and expects to be a normal cash taxpayer.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the Company sees meaningful opportunities to improve gross margins and is seeking to grow Adjusted EBITDA in the range of 15% to 20% or more.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information-Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure under Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") regulations. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations plus (1) depreciation and amortization; (2) interest expense, net and (3) income taxes, (4) as adjusted for additional items that are subtracted from or added to net income (loss) from continuing operations.

Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, consolidated net income (loss). All of the items included in the reconciliation are either (i) non-cash items or (ii) items that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is not intended as a substitute for and should not be considered superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's use of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly named measures used by other companies, limiting its usefulness for comparison purposes.

We review Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure to evaluate our performance at a consolidated level to manage our operations. We believe that this measure is a useful performance measure which is used by us to facilitate a comparison of our on-going operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone, as it excludes certain items that management believes do not reflect the ordinary performance of our operations in a particular period. Our Board of Directors and management also use Adjusted EBITDA at a consolidated level as one of the primary methods for planning and forecasting expected performance, for evaluating on a quarterly and annual basis actual results against such expectations, and as a measure for performance incentive plans. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA results provides investors useful and important information regarding our operating results, in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance.

The Company urges investors to carefully review the GAAP financial information included as part of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year-ended May 3, 2025 when filed with the SEC. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial metrics, because reconciling information is not available without an unreasonable effort, such as attempting to make assumptions that cannot reasonably be made on a forward-looking basis to determine the corresponding GAAP metric.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and information relating to us and our business that are based on the beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. When used in this communication, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "forecasts," "projections," "continue to," "committed to," and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and such statements include but are not limited to those related to our capital structure, optionality, positioning, strategic and operational objectives, broader market trends, anticipated growth in our BNC First Day program, expected trends in financial results, including those related to seasonality, as well as forward-looking continued top line growth, anticipated gross profit dollar increases, continued expense discipline, Adjusted EBITDA, interest costs, capital expenditures and long-term projected growth in Adjusted EBITDA. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events, the outcome of which is subject to certain risks, including, but not limited to: the amount of our indebtedness and ability to comply with covenants contained in our credit agreement; our ability to maintain adequate liquidity levels to support ongoing inventory purchases and related vendor payments in a timely manner; slower than anticipated pace of adoption of our BNC First Day® equitable and inclusive access course material models; our dependency on strategic service provider relationships and the potential for adverse operational and financial changes to these strategic service provider relationships; non-renewal of our managed bookstore, physical and/or online store contracts; general competitive conditions; a decline in college enrollment or decreased funding available for students; technological changes, including the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies for educational content; disruptions to our information technology systems, infrastructure, data, supplier systems, and customer ordering and payment systems due to computer malware, viruses, hacking and phishing attacks; disruption of or interference with third party service providers and our own proprietary technology; and changes in applicable domestic and international laws, rules or regulations or changes in enforcement practices, including, without limitation, U.S. tax reform, changes in tax rates, tariffs, import and export control laws and regulations, changes to consumer data privacy rights legislation, as well as related guidance. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 3, 2025, filed today with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we do not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) 53 weeks ended 52 weeks ended May 3, 2025 April 27, 2024 Sales: As Restated Product sales and other - 1,463,245 - 1,430,456 Rental income 146,925 136,679 Total sales 1,610,170 1,567,135 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense): Product and other cost of sales 1,193,015 1,144,973 Rental cost of sales 79,351 77,249 Total cost of sales 1,272,366 1,222,222 Gross profit 337,804 344,913 Selling and administrative expenses 283,800 311,574 Depreciation and amortization expense 37,939 40,560 Impairment loss 1,713 7,166 Other (income) expense (1,572 - 19,409 Operating income (loss) 15,924 (33,796 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 55,233 - Interest expense, net 22,260 40,365 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (61,569 - (74,161 - Income tax expense 4,256 858 Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (65,825 - (75,019 - Loss from discontinued operations - (730 - Net loss - (65,825 - - (75,749 - Net loss per common share: Basic and Diluted Continuing operations - (2.50 - - (28.18 - Discontinued operations - - - (0.28 - Total Basic and Diluted loss per share - (2.50 - - (28.46 - Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted: 26,298,984 2,662,296

53 weeks ended 52 weeks ended May 3, 2025 April 27, 2024 Percentage of sales: As Restated Sales: Product sales and other 90.9 - 91.3 - Rental income 9.1 - 8.7 - Total sales 100.0 - 100.0 - Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense): Product and other cost of sales (a) 81.5 - 80.0 - Rental cost of sales (a) 54.0 - 56.5 - Total cost of sales 79.0 - 78.0 - Gross profit 21.0 - 22.0 - Selling and administrative expenses 17.6 - 19.9 - Depreciation and amortization 2.4 - 2.6 - Impairment loss 0.1 - 0.5 - Other (income) expense (0.1 - - 1.2 - Operating loss 1.0 - (2.2 - - Interest expense, net 1.4 - 2.6 - Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (3.8 - - (4.7 - - Income tax expense 0.3 - 0.1 - Loss from continuing operations (4.1 - - (4.8 - -

(a) Represents the percentage these costs bear to the related sales, instead of total sales.

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) May 3, 2025 April 27, 2024 ASSETS As Restated Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 9,058 - 10,459 Accounts receivable, net 98,077 98,838 Merchandise inventories, net 299,562 344,037 Textbook rental inventories 26,439 28,315 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,249 39,158 Total current assets 465,385 520,807 Property and equipment, net 40,229 52,912 Operating lease right-of-use assets 183,695 217,336 Intangible assets, net 78,241 94,191 Other noncurrent assets 22,735 24,703 Total assets - 790,285 - 909,949 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 148,848 - 299,157 Accrued liabilities 65,853 98,622 Current operating lease liabilities 64,524 76,960 Total current liabilities 279,225 474,739 Long-term deferred taxes, net 1,135 1,964 Long-term operating lease liabilities 115,495 140,627 Other long-term liabilities 19,142 15,882 Long-term borrowings 103,100 196,337 Total liabilities 518,097 829,549 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized, 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, none - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized, 200,000,000 shares; issued, 34,081,114 and 558,402 shares, respectively; outstanding, 34,053,847 and 531,564 shares, respectively 341 6 Additional paid-in-capital 1,006,974 749,692 Accumulated deficit (712,571 - (646,746 - Treasury stock, at cost (22,556 - (22,552 - Total stockholders' equity 272,188 80,400 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 790,285 - 909,949

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) 53 weeks ended 52 weeks ended May 3, 2025 April 27, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: As Restated Net loss - (65,825 - - (75,749 - Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (730 - Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (65,825 - (75,019 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash flows from operating activities from continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 37,939 40,560 Impairment loss (non-cash) 1,713 7,166 Loss on Debt Extinguishment 55,233 - Amortization of deferred financing costs 5,164 13,150 Non-cash interest expense (paid-in-kind) - 2,652 Deferred taxes (829 - 125 Stock-based compensation expense 5,386 3,380 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (4,218 - (1,322 - Changes in other long-term assets and liabilities and other, net 7,072 (20,997 - Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net: Receivables, net 761 (6,326 - Merchandise inventories 44,475 (21,058 - Textbook rental inventories 1,876 (704 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,096 31,593 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (181,256 - 25,255 Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (127,048 - 28,760 Net cash flows used in operating activities from continuing operations (85,413 - (1,545 - Net cash flows used in operating activities from discontinued operations - (3,577 - Net cash flows used in operating activities - (85,413 - - (5,122 - Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment - (12,894 - - (14,070 - Changes in other noncurrent assets and other 793 78 Net cash flows used in investing activities from continuing operations (12,101 - (13,992 - Net cash flows provided by investing activities from discontinued operations - 21,395 Net cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities - (12,101 - - 7,403 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings - 887,055 - 563,023 Repayments of borrowings (948,920 - (552,230 - Payment of deferred financing costs (5,569 - (16,316 - Proceeds from Private Equity Investment 50,000 - Proceeds from Rights Offering 45,000 - Payment of equity issuance costs (9,914 - - Principal stockholder expense reimbursement 1,940 - Payment on principal portion of finance lease (370 - - Shares sold under at-the-market offering, net of commissions 78,450 - Purchase of treasury shares (5 - (176 - Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities - 97,667 - (5,699 - Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - 153 - (3,418 - Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 28,570 31,988 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of continuing operations at end of period - 28,723 - 28,570 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest paid - 17,912 - 24,943 Income taxes paid (net of refunds) - 2,130 - (7,293 -

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Information (a)

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Consolidated Adjusted Earnings (non-GAAP) (a)- Continuing Operations 53 weeks ended 52 weeks ended May 3, 2025 April 27, 2024 As Restated Net loss from continuing operations - (65,825 - - (75,019 - Reconciling items, after-tax (below) 4,108 29,955 Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP) - (61,717 - - (45,064 - Reconciling items Impairment loss - 1,713 - 7,166 Stock-based compensation expense 5,386 3,380 Other (income) expense Professional services costs related to restructuring - 19,651 Legal settlement and related legal fees 1,059 - Severance and cost reduction initiatives 4,058 1,097 Settlement of obligations and actuarial gain related to frozen retirement plan (8,780 - (1,339 - Other professional services fees 2,091 - Estimated tax effect on reconciling items above (b) (1,419 - - Reconciling items - 4,108 - 29,955 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (a) 53 weeks ended 52 weeks ended May 3, 2025 April 27, 2024 As Restated Net loss from continuing operations (a) - (65,825 - - (75,019 - Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 37,939 40,560 Interest expense, net 22,260 40,365 Income tax (benefit) expense 4,256 858 Impairment loss (non-cash) 1,713 7,166 Loss on extinguishment of debt 55,233 - Other (income) expense (1,572 - 19,409 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) - 5,386 - 3,380 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) - Continuing Operations - 59,390 - 36,719 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) - Discontinued Operations - - - (486 - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) - Total - 59,390 - 36,233

(a) During the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023, assets related to our Digital Student Solutions ("DSS") Segment met the criteria for classification as Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations. Net Loss from Continuing Operations excludes the results of operations related to the DSS Segment for all years reported.

(b) The tax effect on reconciling items was calculated for Fiscal 2025 using the statutory rate of 25.67%. For Fiscal 24, due to losses generated and use of the valuation allowance, the rate applied was 0%.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) - Continuing Operations

53 weeks ended 52 weeks ended May 3, 2025 April 27, 2024 Dollars in thousands Net cash flows used in operating activities from continuing operations (a) - (85,413 - - (1,545 - Less: Capital expenditures (b) 12,894 14,070 Cash interest 17,912 24,943 Cash taxes (refund) paid 2,130 (7,293 - Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) - (118,349 - - (33,265 -

(a) Given the growth of our BNC First Day- programs, the timing of cash collection from our school partners may shift to periods subsequent to when the revenue is recognized. When a school adopts our BNC First Day- affordable access course material program offerings, cash collection from the school generally occurs after the institution's drop/add dates, which is later in the working capital cycle, particularly in our third quarter given the timing of the Spring Term and our quarterly reporting period, as compared to direct-to-student point-of-sale transactions where cash is generally collected during the point-of-sale transaction or within a few days from the credit card processor. As a higher percentage of our sales shift to BNC First Day- affordable access course material program offerings, we are focused on efforts to better align the timing of our cash outflows to course material vendors and cash inflows from collections from schools.

(b) Purchases of property and equipment are also referred to as capital expenditures. Our investing activities consist principally of capital expenditures for contractual capital investments associated with renewing existing contracts, new store construction, and enhancements to internal systems and our website. The following table provides the components of total purchases of property and equipment.

Capital Expenditures

53 weeks ended 52 weeks ended Dollars in thousands May 3, 2025 April 27, 2024 Physical store capital expenditures - 8,866 - 5,813 Product and system development 3,063 6,670 Other 965 1,587 Total Capital Expenditures - 12,894 - 14,070

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information - Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the financial measures of Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures under Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") regulations. We define Adjusted Earnings as net income (loss) adjusted for certain reconciling items that are subtracted from or added to net income (loss). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus (1) depreciation and amortization; (2) interest expense, net and (3) income taxes, (4) as adjusted for other non-cash or non-recurring items, and adjustments defined in the Company's credit agreement. We define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Cash Flows from Operating Activities less capital expenditures, cash interest and cash taxes.

These non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP as follows: the reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings to net income (loss); the reconciliation of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income (loss); and the reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Cash Flows from Operating Activities. All of the items included in the reconciliations are either (i) non-cash items or (ii) items that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended as substitutes for and should not be considered superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly named measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

We review these non-GAAP financial measures as internal measures to evaluate our performance at a consolidated level to manage our operations. We believe that these measures are useful performance measures which are used by us to facilitate a comparison of our on-going operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone, as they exclude certain items that management believes do not reflect the ordinary performance of our operations in a particular period. Our Board of Directors and management also use Adjusted EBITDA at a consolidated level as one of the primary methods for planning and forecasting expected performance, for evaluating on a quarterly and annual basis actual results against such expectations, and as a measure for performance incentive plans. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA results provides investors useful and important information regarding our operating results, in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information concerning cash flow available to meet future debt service obligations and working capital requirements and assists investors in their understanding of our operating profitability and liquidity as we manage the business to maximize margin and cash flow.

The Company urges investors to carefully review the GAAP financial information included as part of the Company's Form 10-K dated May 3, 2025, filed with the SEC on December 23, 2025. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial metrics, because reconciling information is not available without an unreasonable effort, such as attempting to make assumptions that cannot reasonably be made on a forward-looking basis to determine the corresponding GAAP metric.