Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
WKN: A419WD | ISIN: US0980706008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.12.25 | 19:13
1,810 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2025 14:06 Uhr
44 Leser
BONE BIOLOGICS CORPORATION: Bone Biologics Improves Extension of rhNELL-1 Product Shelf Life to 24 Months

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bone Biologics Corporation ("Bone Biologics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BBLG, BBLGW), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets, announces it has received confirmation that the shelf life of its rhNELL-1 product has been extended to 24 months, delivering on previously communicated forecasts.

The extended shelf life is validated by ongoing stability data and represents a logical progression from prior validated 12- and 18-month shelf-life milestones. Achieving a 24-month shelf life is expected to enhance manufacturing efficiency, inventory management, supply-chain flexibility, and clinical and commercial readiness as the Company advances rhNELL-1 through development.

"This milestone reflects continued execution against our development and manufacturing objectives," stated Jeff Frelick, Bone Biologics Chief Executive Officer. "We believe extending the expected shelf life of rhNELL-1 to 24 months, as previously forecasted, is an important step toward commercialization, improving manufacturing efficiency, supply-chain flexibility, and product readiness. As we advance rhNELL-1 through clinical development, these operational milestones are expected to support disciplined capital deployment and long-term shareholder value creation."

Bone Biologics continues to develop rhNELL-1 as a differentiated bone growth factor designed to promote controlled, targeted bone regeneration, particularly in hard-to-heal fusion settings.

About Bone Biologics
Bone Biologics was founded to pursue regenerative medicine for bone. The Company is undertaking work with select strategic partners that builds on the preclinical research of the NELL-1 protein. Bone Biologics is focusing development efforts for its bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion procedures, while additionally having rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications. For more information, please visit www.bonebiologics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected achievements for the year 2025, timing, implementation, and success of the Company's pilot clinical study, the Company's development of rhNELL-1 and achievement of operational milestones, the ability of the Company's lead product candidate NB1 to provide rapid, specific and guided control over bone regeneration and show fusion success in humans, the ability of NB1 to compete in global markets, as well as statements containing the words "anticipate," "may," "believe," "continue," "design," "expect," and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, market and other conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

Contacts

CORE IR
(212) 655-0924
investors@bonebiologics.com


