Cassava Sciences, Inc.: Cassava Announces Agreement to Settle Securities Class Action Litigation

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA, "Cassava", the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders such as Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to resolve the previously disclosed consolidated securities class action litigation pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas Austin Division (In re Cassava Sciences, Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 1:21-cv-00751-DAE) (the "Consolidated Securities Action"). This lawsuit was originally filed in 2021.

Under the agreement, Cassava will pay $31.25 million to achieve a complete settlement and release of all claims and causes of action that have been or could be asserted by the plaintiffs and the plaintiff class, which is defined as all purchasers or acquirers of Company common stock or call options on Company common stock or sellers of put options on Company common stock between September 14, 2020 and October 12, 2023 (subject to certain exclusions). The court will decide whether later-filed securities class action litigation should be consolidated into the Consolidated Securities Action. The settlement is not an admission of fault or wrongdoing by the Company.

Cassava fully reserved a loss contingency of $31.25 million in the second quarter of 2025 relating to the Consolidated Securities Action.

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement to resolve our most significant, legacy litigation," said Rick Barry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cassava. "With this agreement, we can dedicate our attention and resources to the continued development of simufilam as a potential treatment for TSC-related epilepsy."

About Simufilam

Simufilam is a proprietary, investigational oral small molecule believed to modulate activity of the filamin A protein, which regulates diverse aspects of neuronal development1-

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel, investigational treatments, including simufilam, for central nervous system disorders, such as tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-related epilepsy, and potentially other indications. Simufilam is a proprietary, investigational oral small molecule believed to modulate activity of the filamin A protein, which regulates diverse aspects of neuronal development1. The Company is planning a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study to evaluate simufilam in patients with TSC-related epilepsy, collaborating closely with the TSC Alliance and key opinion leaders. The program is based on a method of treatment patent issued in 2025 and in-licensed from Yale University. Cassava is based in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

References:

