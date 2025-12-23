Genius Group Limited: Genius Group Acquires Lighthouse Studios, to Launch Genius Studios

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that it acquired Lighthouse Studios, a podcast and video production studio for entrepreneurs, creators and influencers based in Singapore, on December 19, 2025 and plans to relaunch the studio as Genius Studios on January 23, 2026.

Lighthouse Studios is a podcast and video production studio for entrepreneurs, creators and influencers based in Bali, Indonesia. The purpose built facility includes a variety of recording studios, co-working space, café and meeting rooms. Genius Group has acquired the company in an asset purchase agreement for an undisclosed amount, which does not reach the Company's materiality threshold, from Lighthouse Studios' founder, Monty Hooke.

The acquisition of Lighthouse Studios, which is close to Genius Group's recently announced Genius City in Bali, is part of Company's wider plans to grow Genius Academy and Genius School, with AI-powered facilities to bring movie-production quality to educational content.

The studios, to be relaunched as Genius Studios in January 2026, will become the global base for the recording and production of the Company's AI-powered microcourses, certifications, podcasts and social media content. It will also house a Genius Café hosting courses, events and co-working facilities.

Roger James Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, said "High quality video production and broadcasting is the future of education. We have been working on centralizing our content production team in Bali, and the acquisition of Lighthouse Studios enables us to achieve this under our profitable Genius Café model."

"Bali has become a magnet to digital entrepreneurs and influencers, where they can manage their global businesses in a paradise location. Lighthouse Studios has established a reputation as a leading recording studio with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities. We plan to build on this reputation with Genius Studios."

"With our team of educators, media specialists and production crew, our goal is to make Genius Studios the first choice for mentors, thought leaders and influencers to create captivating, viral educational content in the Asia Pacific region."

Genius Studios will also be the first of a series of AI-powered studios and labs serving Genius School, with access for students seeking education and experience in harnessing the latest AI tools in media production, and will be the production house for the Company's upcoming docuseries on the creation of Genius City and the Future of Education.

Graphic: Architectural rendering on Genius Studios and Genius School

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will", "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

