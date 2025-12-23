Indiana Toll Road: ITRCC Annouces the Completion of Push 4.0

34 Miles of Improvements Completed in Less Than One Year

ELKHART, IN / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Indiana Toll Road Concession Company LLC (ITRCC), the operator of the Indiana Toll Road (ITR), proudly announces the successful completion of the PUSH 4.0 Project, a transformative infrastructure initiative spanning 34 miles from Howe to the Ohio state line (MM123-MM157). Completed in less than one year, this project represents a major milestone in enhancing safety and efficiency for motorists traveling the Indiana Toll Road.

The PUSH 4.0 Project included improvements to more than 34 miles of roadway, rehabilitation of 25 bridges, safety upgrades, interchange enhancements, and upgrades to the East Point Toll Plaza.

Beyond infrastructure improvements, the project delivered substantial economic benefits to the region, engaging numerous companies and employees throughout its accelerated schedule. Completing such a large-scale project in a short timeframe minimized inconvenience for motorists and reduced construction-related delays, allowing travelers to experience smoother and more reliable travel.

A Decade of Progress:

Since launching PUSH 1.0 in 2016, ITRCC has rehabilitated nearly 98% of all pavement of the ITR and significantly improved over 30% of bridges along the 157-mile corridor. Across the four phases of the PUSH program, more than 30 companies and over 1,000 employees contributed to these improvements, generating meaningful economic impact.

"We are incredibly pleased to announce the completion of the PUSH 4.0 Project and the role it will play in strengthening the critical infrastructure of our region and state. This success was made possible through strong partnerships with local communities and counties, the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana State Police, Rieth Riley Construction, and the motorists who travel the Indiana Toll Road. Together, we've delivered improvements that will serve travelers safely and efficiently for decades to come. We appreciate the patience of motorists through these projects" said Nic Barr, Chief Executive Officer of the Indiana Toll Road.

Established in 2006, ITRCC responsibilities are detailed in the Concession and Lease Agreement with the Indiana Finance Authority, such as the construction, maintenance, repair, and operation of the 157-mile ITR. Headquartered in Elkhart, the ITR spans northern Indiana, linking Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard. Designated as part of Interstate 80/90, the ITR serves as a vital transportation link in the Midwest.

