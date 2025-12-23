Diginex Limited: Diginex Provides Update on Acquisition Progress

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) ("Diginex" or the "Company"), announced a strategic update on its forward-looking acquisition roadmap, underscoring the Company's commitment to accelerating growth, expanding market reach, and strengthening its competitive position in the rapidly evolving ESG and compliance landscape.

Resulticks Update

Diginex remains in active and constructive dialogue with Resulticks Global Companies Pte Limited ("Resulticks"), with final terms to the definitive transaction documentation now agreed to and deal documents in the process of being updated by counsels. It is anticipated that the closure of the cash consideration elements of the deal will be conditional upon the execution of a solely debt-based acquisition financing facility without further equity dilution. The parties are in talks with several debt providers, and it is anticipated that an update will be able to be provided with regards to the final definitive transaction documentation, including the debt facility within the next 30 days.

Whilst Diginex is hopeful of concluding the transaction with Resulticks, there can be no assurance that the parties will ultimately execute the definitive transaction agreement or close the proposed transaction

Findings Update

Diginex reports that the due diligence and drafting on definitive agreements with IDRRA Cyber Security Ltd. ("Findings") has been paused due to a lack of substantive due diligence, process or material progress on the definitive transaction documentation. Diginex anticipates that acquisition of Findings is unlikely to occur in the short-term.

Kindred Update

Diginex has not received substantive due diligence from Kindred OS ("Kindred"). Accordingly, Diginex believes that continuing to pursue definitive transaction documentation is not warranted, and at this time it appears that closing of the Kindred deal is unlikely.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the "Global Reporting Initiative"), SASB (the "Sustainability Accounting Standards Board"), and TCFD (the "Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures"). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.diginex.com/.

About Resulticks

Resulticks is a leading provider of AI-powered, omnichannel customer engagement and data management solutions. Its platform enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences through real-time data analytics and automation, serving clients across industries in North America, Asia, and the Middle East. Resulticks is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai.

For more information, please visit the Resulticks website: https://resulticks.com/

About Findings

Findings, legally known as IDRRA Cyber Security Ltd, provides supply chain risk monitoring platform as a service. It offers solutions for highly secured supply chain cybersecurity and resiliency, automated cloud audits, continuous monitoring, remediation tracking and vendor breach disclosure for enterprises in different sizes as well as secure data sharing through its AI powered SaaS platform and category leading products, enabling organizations to make confident, risk-related strategic decisions and maintain compliance in the rapidly growing supply chain global regulatory ecosystem, such as CMMC, DORA, CII, NIS2 and others that aim to secure the emerging threats and attack vectors.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://findings.co/

About Kindred OS

Kindred OS is an emerging artificial intelligence company developing the H1 Edge AI platform, which enables predictive analytics and local deployment of small-language models across education, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors. Its technology emphasizes offline, privacy-preserving intelligence, bringing advanced AI capabilities to environments where cloud-based systems are impractical or non-compliant.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

