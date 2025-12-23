Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) ("Eastport" or the "Company") announces updates in relation to the three drill programs announced and commenced across the Company's critical metals projects in Botswana; Matsitama Copper (drill commencement press release can be viewed here), Semarule REE (drill commencement press release can be viewed here) & Foley Uranium (drill commencement press release can be viewed here).

Highlights:

Drilling Pause and Resumption: All three drill programs have been temporarily paused for the holiday season, with operations scheduled to recommence across the projects in mid-January 2026.

Matsitama Copper Project: Combined diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling targeting potential future resource definition and extension at the historic Nak prospect; initial reconnaissance RC drilling to test the extensive 25 km Copper-Cobra soil anomaly; and RC drilling along the southern extension of the active Kopano mine, Kopano-South, and the prospective 85 km Bushman fault structure (over 60 km within Eastport's licences).

Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project: Phase 1 diamond drilling program underway to test the multi-phase syenite intrusion at Semarule Hill, following encouraging prior rock chip sampling for total rare earth oxides (TREO).

Foley Uranium Project: Phase 1 RC drilling program initiated to test a continuous >15 km paleo-channel extending from the adjacent Letlhakane Uranium Deposit (owned by Lotus Resources).

Rick Bonner, Director & VP Ex, commented,

"Eastport have made a solid start in our Phase 1 efforts. The holiday break provides an opportunity for the team to take time to reflect on the volume of work behind us, and to prepare for a busy 2026 where drilling will resume and results will begin to flow."

Matsitama Copper: Drill Program Update

Drilling Completed to date:

PROSPECT DIAMOND DRILL METRES / HOLES RC DRILL METRES / HOLES Nak* 1,228m / 8

Nak Exploration 1,307.6m / 7

Copper-Cobra**

450m / 9 Kopano South***

700m / 14

Nak*: Consistent with the Qualified Persons recommended expenditures, the drilling at NAK has focused on infill of sections, twining of historic holes, and testing extensions of the deposit. These holes will assist with the planned 2026 resource statement.

Nak Exploration: Diamond drill holes were testing a number of targets to the northwest and east of the Nak deposit.

Copper-Cobra**: RC drilling on the ~25km copper-in-soil anomaly delivered 453 chip samples for assays, and lithology to assist with mapping the subsurface.

Kopano South***: Kopano South sits south of the historic Kopano Mine (previously known as Mowana), a copper mining operation. RC drilling delivered 700 chip samples for assays and lithology to assist with mapping the subsurface. All RC chip samples have been collected in accordance with industry-standard procedures and will be submitted to an independent accredited laboratory for analysis, with appropriate QA/QC protocols applied.

Semarule: Drill Program Update

Breakdown of Drilling Completed thus far:

PROSPECT DIAMOND DRILL METRES / HOLES RC DRILL METRES / HOLES Semarule* 750m /2 0

Semarule*: Drill hole SEM003, the initial hole of the program, was completed to a depth of 400 meters and intersected a sequence of syenite transitioning to pyroxenite-rich intervals, including intervals of fenitized syenite with calcite veining up to 15 cm thick and rare sulphides. Downhole geophysics has been completed to refine targeting for follow-up drilling.

SEM005, located 1.2 km east of SEM003, was completed to a depth of 350 meters. Mafic-rich syenite was intersected from surface to 310m.

No assay results are available at this time, and all interpretations are based solely on geological logging. Further updates will be provided as additional data becomes available.

Foley Uranium: Drilling Update

Breakdown of Drilling Completed thus far:

PROSPECT DIAMOND DRILL METRES / HOLES RC DRILL METRES / HOLES Foley* 0 920 / 9

Foley*: Nine RC holes were completed on the first of three fences. Depths to the basement rocks in holes 6 to 9 increased as expected validating the concept of a paleo-channel cut into the paleo-surface. Downhole gamma logging is presently underway.

Qualified Person

The information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Liz de Klerk Pri.Sci.Nat.,FIMM, of Micon International, an independent consultant and Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

Eastport is a disruptive critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching $20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGE's on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

