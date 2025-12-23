Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.12.2025
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

Date: 23 December 2025

Strategic Equity Capital Plc


LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Continuation Pool Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of Strategic Equity Capital Plc as at the close of business on 22 December 2025 is:

392.54 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

Tender Pool NAV

The NAV of the Tender Pool as at the close of business on 22 December 2025 is 391.30 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners

Company Secretary

0131 378 0500


© 2025 PR Newswire
