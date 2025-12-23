Flushing Financial Corporation: Flushing Bank Expands Presence in Chinatown with Opening of New Branch

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq:FFIC), the parent holding company of Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the opening of a new full-service branch located at 5 Chatham Square, New York, NY, further strengthening the Bank's commitment to serving the Chinatown community.

"We are proud to open our second branch in Chinatown, reflecting our longstanding relationship with and commitment to the Asian community," said John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flushing Bank. "The success of our first Chinatown location at 183 Canal Street, which opened six years ago, demonstrated the importance of personalized, community-focused banking. Building on that foundation, this new location allows us to expand access to our comprehensive suite of financial products and services for local residents and businesses."

The new branch will be led by Li Fang Chen, along with a dedicated Chinatown team focused on delivering tailored financial solutions and exceptional customer service. "Our team is excited to continue building strong, meaningful relationships within this vibrant and diverse neighborhood," added Buran. "This expansion underscores our ongoing commitment to providing convenient, relationship-driven banking in the communities we serve."

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers who can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets are what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking and BankPurely brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FB

Contact:

Maria A. Grasso

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Flushing Bank

718-961-5400

SOURCE: Flushing Financial Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/flushing-bank-expands-presence-in-chinatown-with-opening-of-new-bran-1120273