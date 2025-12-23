Snaplii Inc.: Snaplii Simplifies Holiday Gifting with Smart Cash Gift Cards, Built-In Savings

A new gifting feature from Snaplii helps shoppers take care of hard-to-shop-for friends and family - while delivering real savings and allowing gift senders to earn extra cashback.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / As holiday shoppers work through their gift lists, there's often at least one person who's difficult to buy for. With the holidays fast approaching, finding the right gift - especially at the last minute - can feel stressful. Snaplii , the smart shopping app that makes purchases more rewarding, now offers a simple and flexible gifting experience designed to make holiday gifting easier, faster, and more thoughtful-while helping shoppers save money and earn rewards along the way.

As part of its holiday promotion, Snaplii has introduced a new in-app gifting feature available in both the United States and Canada. Snaplii users can select a gift amount, personalize the details, and send a digital gift to friends or family directly through the app - turning gifting into a seamless and rewarding experience.

Recipients receive the gift in their Snaplii wallet and can redeem it for something they truly want from over 500 popular North American brands available on Snaplii - making gifting more flexible, personal, and meaningful.

To make holiday gifting even more rewarding, Snaplii is also offering a special incentive for gift senders. For each of the first three gifts sent during the promotion, senders receive a $10 discount at checkout, while continuing to earn cashback on eligible purchases. This limited-time offer is designed to introduce the new gifting experience and make it even easier for Snaplii users to give thoughtfully - while saving more at the same time.

"Through our new promotional offer, we want customers to have access to valuable deals as they budget their spending for holiday shopping," said Spencer Xu, CEO and founder of Snaplii. "The convenience of purchasing special gifts for your friends and loved ones at your fingertips is an added bonus."

Snaplii is a fast-growing digital wallet with more than 300,000 users and over 500 brand partners in North America. The app instantly creates real value from online shopping, while providing convenience, security, and transparency.

To date, Snaplii users have saved more than $3 million on purchases of food and drink, luxury goods, entertainment, beauty, sporting goods, housewares, and more. Snaplii's holiday shopping promotions promise to deliver even more savings.

To learn more, visit www.snaplii.com . Download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Snaplii

Snaplii was founded on a simple belief: wealth should be transparent, accessible, and within everyone's reach. To bring this vision to life, Snaplii created its Digital Wallet-designed to make effortless earnings part of everyday life. With cashback rewards, balance interest, and flexible multi-currency use, Snaplii provides a secure and transparent platform for steady financial growth. For more information, visit www.snaplii.com .

Stephaine Wang

marketing@snaplii.com

SOURCE: Snaplii Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/snaplii-simplifies-holiday-gifting-with-smart-cash-gift-cards-bui-1120329