Universal Green Group: Universal EV Chargers Scales Driver-First DC Fast Charging in 2025, Commissioning 320 Live Ports Across Key U.S. Markets

Focused deployments across Illinois, Virginia, Delaware, and North Carolina, combined with flat-fee DC fast charging pilots, position the company for accelerated growth in 2026

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Universal EV Chargers, a nationwide Charge Point Operator, closed out 2025 by scaling DC fast charging infrastructure through disciplined execution, driver-first site design, and strategic partnerships with hotels, motels, gas stations, convenience stores, and retail locations. During the year, the company commissioned 320 DC fast charging ports (energized and payment-enabled) across 85 locations, with deployments concentrated across Illinois, Virginia, Delaware, and North Carolina, and Illinois accounting for the majority of new installations.

In parallel with network expansion, Universal EV Chargers focused on strengthening the operational systems required to deploy infrastructure reliably and at scale. The company streamlined pre-construction engineering, coordinated earlier with utilities and municipalities, and refined permitting and design workflows to reduce delays and improve predictability across projects.

Scaling DC Fast Charging Through Operational Discipline

In 2025, Universal EV Chargers commissioned 320 live DC fast charging ports by tightening coordination across engineering, construction, and operations teams. By standardizing pre-construction processes and improving logistics planning, materials consistently arrived on site before crews broke ground, reducing downtime and accelerating site activation.

These improvements enabled the company to bring charging locations online more predictably, giving site hosts faster access to revenue-generating infrastructure while maintaining safety, code compliance, and reliability.

Driver-First EV Charging Design and Flat-Fee Pricing Pilots

Universal EV Chargers continued to differentiate its network by designing charging sites around real driver behavior, not just installation convenience. In several locations, the team conducted multiple site surveys and design iterations to improve lighting, visibility, wayfinding, and pull-through access. While these decisions often required additional coordination and engineering effort, they resulted in charging locations that feel intuitive, accessible, and stress-free for drivers.

To further reduce friction, the company launched flat-fee DC fast charging pilots as a product and behavior experiment. Sessions were priced at $15 per session in Illinois and $20 per session in Ohio, simplifying pricing and reducing confusion at the charger. The pilot is designed to study driver adoption patterns, session starts, and support interactions in a simplified pricing environment, with the goal of improving utilization and lowering operational burden for site hosts.

Strategic Partnerships at Everyday Destinations

Growth in 2025 was anchored by partnerships with businesses where drivers already stop - including hotels, motels, gas stations, convenience stores, and retail locations. By focusing on everyday destinations, Universal EV Chargers aligned infrastructure deployment with natural travel patterns, increasing the likelihood that chargers are used consistently and reliably.

This partnership-led approach allows property owners to participate in EV infrastructure growth without added operational complexity, while giving drivers access to fast charging in familiar, well-lit, and high-traffic environments.

EV Charging Software and Platform Readiness

Alongside physical infrastructure, Universal EV Chargers invested in platform capabilities to support a growing network. During the year, the company quadrupled its active mobile app user base, reflecting increased driver adoption across newly commissioned sites.

Universal EV Chargers also advanced its network platform to support broader interoperability and visibility. With progress toward OCPI alignment, the company has enabled broader network visibility, future roaming partnerships, and long-term interoperability across charging ecosystems. Additional enhancements included the rollout of a Site Host Portal, providing property owners with greater transparency into station performance, session activity, and operational insights.

Together, these investments strengthen reliability, reduce manual intervention, and prepare the platform to support continued network expansion.

Earning Public and Private Sector Trust

In 2025, Universal EV Chargers was selected across 86 grant-awarded locations through state and federal EV infrastructure programs, including both NEVI and non-NEVI initiatives. These selections reflect growing confidence in the company's ability to design, deploy, operate, and maintain EV charging infrastructure at scale.

With these awards, Universal EV Chargers ranks among the top five NEVI awardees nationwide, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for large-scale public and private EV infrastructure deployment.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Building on the operational improvements, partnerships, and platform readiness established in 2025, Universal EV Chargers plans to significantly expand its DC fast charging footprint in 2026. The company's focus remains on disciplined growth and scaling infrastructure without compromising driver experience, reliability, or partner confidence.

Together, these milestones reflect a deliberate approach to building EV infrastructure that works in real-world conditions. By combining live, payment-enabled deployments with driver-first design, simplified pricing experiments, and interoperable platform capabilities, Universal EV Chargers is positioned to improve utilization, deepen trust with partners, and support the next phase of EV adoption.

"EV infrastructure only works if it's built for how people actually travel, stop, and charge," said Hemal Doshi, CEO of Universal EV Chargers. "In 2025, our focus was on disciplined execution - commissioning live, payment-enabled charging, designing sites drivers can use with confidence, and putting systems in place that allow us to grow without breaking reliability. As adoption accelerates, we're committed to scaling with intention, strengthening partnerships, and delivering charging experiences drivers can depend on."

About Universal EV Chargers

Universal EV Chargers is a nationwide Charge Point Operator delivering reliable, driver-first EV charging infrastructure across the United States. The company partners with property owners, businesses, utilities, and public agencies to design, install, operate, and maintain DC fast and Level 2 charging stations supported by integrated software, transparent site host tools, and responsive customer support.

Contact Information:

Megha Thacker

megha.thacker@universalgreengroup.com

SOURCE: Universal Green Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/universal-ev-chargers-scales-driver-first-dc-fast-charging-in-2025-commissioning-3-1120390