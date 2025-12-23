Ltd Starring Georgia: Starring Georgia Announces Plans to Carry Out a Comprehensive Rehabilitation of the Tbilisi State Concert Hall

TBILISI, GE / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Starring Georgia announced plans to carry out a comprehensive rehabilitation of the Tbilisi State Concert Hall, a landmark cultural venue that has served audiences for more than five decades.

The project will focus on renewing the building's core infrastructure while preserving its architectural and cultural significance as a protected monument. The rehabilitation is intended to align the venue with contemporary technical and operational standards required for modern concert halls.

"The project aims to adapt the concert hall to current functional requirements while respecting its historical character," said Tsitsi Iashvili, Creative Chairwoman of the Board for Strategic Development at Starring Georgia. "Upon completion, the venue will be equipped to host a broad range of artistic and cultural activities in line with international expectations."

The exterior of the building will remain unchanged, while interior systems and functional spaces will be upgraded. In addition to performance facilities, the administrative section is planned to include creative workspaces, rehearsal and recording areas, educational facilities, exhibition zones, and public social spaces. These additions are designed to support artistic development and expand the hall's role within the creative community.

The rehabilitation project will be implemented through an international competitive selection process open to qualified architectural and engineering firms.

In parallel with the physical rehabilitation, Starring Georgia will introduce "Philharmonic - Frames of Time," a digital archival initiative dedicated to preserving and systematizing audio, video, and photographic materials documenting the venue's history.

About Starring Georgia

Starring Georgia is an organization within the Georgian entertainment industry that manages various musical, cultural, and educational events. By implementing international event standards, the project has attracted over 40,000 international tourists and hosted performances by artists such as Justin Timberlake, Guns N' Roses, Bruno Mars, and Imagine Dragons. These events have reached a total audience of more than 200,000 people, contributing to the development of the country's music and tourism sectors. The Starring Georgia ecosystem currently comprises seven companies, including Black Sea Arena, The Social Space, and Tsitsinatela Amusement Park.

