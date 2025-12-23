New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Comes Off Third-Straight Winning Session

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 23rd

The S&P 500 is coming off its third straight winning session, led by AI and big tech stocks

The so-called 'Santa Claus Rally' begins on Wednesday. So far this year, the S&P 500 is up by over 16% year-to-date.

Investors digest the initial Q3 Real GDP report, which showed that the U.S. economy grew by 4.3% on a year-over-year basis

Opening Bell

Peerless ETFs in celebration of the Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF (NYSE Arca: WEEL)

Closing Bell

Little Saint Nick Foundation is celebrating 22 years of three million children served across North America

