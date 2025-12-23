Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.12.2025 15:06 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Comes Off Third-Straight Winning Session

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on December 23rd

  • The S&P 500 is coming off its third straight winning session, led by AI and big tech stocks
  • The so-called 'Santa Claus Rally' begins on Wednesday. So far this year, the S&P 500 is up by over 16% year-to-date.
  • Investors digest the initial Q3 Real GDP report, which showed that the U.S. economy grew by 4.3% on a year-over-year basis

Opening Bell
Peerless ETFs in celebration of the Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF (NYSE Arca: WEEL)

Closing Bell
Little Saint Nick Foundation is celebrating 22 years of three million children served across North America

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851173/NYSE_Market_Update_December_23.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--sp-500-comes-off-third-straight-winning-session-302648771.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
