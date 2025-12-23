On July 10, 2025, the shares in LN Future Invest AB (previously Ellen Aktiebolag) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to information that the Company had entered into a conditional agreement for the sale of the Company's operations to Addeira Pharmaceuticals AB.

On August 19, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that it had completed the sale of its operational business.

On November 24, 2025, the Company disclosed that Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") had informed the Company that, unless the Company have informed the Exchange of how it will fulfill the listing requirement of having ongoing business operations before January 24, 2026, Nasdaq Stockholm AB may initiate a process for delisting the Company. On November 25, 2025, the observation status for the shares was updated with reference to circumstances existing, justifying the removal of the issuer's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market pursuant to item 8.2.7 of the rulebook.

Today, December 23, 2025, the Company disclosed that the Company's board of directors has resolved to apply for delisting of the Company's financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional upon approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders, and to propose that the general meeting resolves on the Company entering voluntary solvent liquidation.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market or enter liquidation.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update the observation status for the shares in LN Future Invest AB (LNFI, ISIN code SE0014730347, order book ID 42472).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.