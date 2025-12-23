Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Eyewear powered by artificial intelligence has reached a tipping point, and members of the World AI Eyewear Alliance (WAEA) will detail what's coming next for the newest mainstream personal computing platform at two ShowStoppers press events during the CES 2026 tradeshow in Las Vegas.

The World AI Eyewear Alliance (WAEA, https://www.thewaea.org) is a global non-profit initiative for advancing the ecosystem of artificial intelligence powered eyewear and wearable immersive technologies. With founding partners from Asia, America, and Europe gathering together, WAEA welcomes connecting with industry leaders in hardware, software, applications, and investment sectors to co-create international standards and certification frameworks that champion and safeguard consumers. WAEA envisions the future of human-centered computing as eyes-up, hands-free, and context-aware.

The first of the two events is the Future Audio-Visual Summit (FAVS) - a press conference produced by ShowStoppers that features product announcements, a panel discussion, and keynote speeches - set for Tuesday, 6 Jan. 2026, 4-5 pm in the Grand Ballroom of the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV., USA.

As the only vertical event dedicated to AI eyewear during CES, it will bring together the industry's most innovative companies, influential media, and forward-looking investors to spotlight technology products and brands shaping the next generation of smart glasses.

Beginning at 6 pm, companies from the press conference will give "eyes-on" demonstrations at the Future Audio-Visual Zone (FAVZ) - inside the annual blockbuster ShowStoppers event set for Tuesday, 6 Jan. 2025, 6-9 pm in the same Grand Ballroom. The session will include corporate roadshows and in-depth networking with over 1,300 journalists, analysts, influencers and creators from 47 countries already registered to attend. A lucky draw will also take place at 7:30 pm, with five AI glasses awarded as prizes. Attending venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) representatives will explore investment opportunities.

"Cross-border and cross-cultural conversations are crucial for building truly global collaboration, promoting responsible technology commercialization, and aligning international interoperability standards. Our WAEA members specialize in on-device AI, light-weight components, and real-world uses-cases, to accelerate education and adoption by consumers and enterprise users of AI-powered eyewear for work, home and play," said Timothy Tu, executive director of WAEA.

Founding members at the press conference will include:

Cybersight Technology (https://cybersight.sg/) - showcasing Zenith, the world's first smart display outdoor sports glasses.

GetD Technology (https://zh.igetd.com/) - presenting fashion-forward smart glasses.

Holoswim (https://www.guangli.com/) - featuring swimming-focused smart display glasses.

Rokid Technology (https://www.rokid.com/) - displaying Rokid Glasses, a bestseller in China.

Sharge Technology (https://www.shargetech.com) - launching its latest smart display glasses.

SyncSmart Technology (https://syncsmart.cn/) - unveiling the world's first 3D display smart glasses.

In total, over 10 leading AI eyewear companies will showcase more than 30 cutting-edge models at the events, spanning diverse use cases such as AI-assisted interaction, entertainment, sports, fashion, and light industrial applications.

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers press events organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations of new tech for work, home and play for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to digital health; to better, safer, healthier tools for working from home or going back to the office; to future mobility and autonomy, robotics or smart cities; to apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; to wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more.

Beginning its 29th year, ShowStoppers (https://www.showstoppers.com/) is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278830

Source: ShowStoppers