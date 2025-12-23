Anzeige
23.12.2025
Raythink Technology Co., Ltd.: Raythink Enhances Fire Safety During the Christmas Season with Cutting-Edge Thermal Imaging

YANTAI, China, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Christmas season is underway, fire risks are increasing across industrial facilities, commercial buildings, and critical infrastructure due to higher electrical loads, heating equipment use and reduced on-site staffing. In response, Raythink has introduced its thermal imaging technology to support early fire prevention by detecting abnormal heat before smoke or flames appear.

See Fire Before It Starts

Raythink's thermal imaging devices feature a built-in temperature detection algorithm capable of identifying temperature differences as slight as 0.03°C. When temperatures within the monitored area exceed predefined thresholds, the system automatically triggers an alert. This capability allows operators to detect potential fires at the smoldering stage-effectively enabling them to "see fire before it starts."

Raythink's thermal security cameras further enhance fire detection capabilities by leveraging a highly sensitive fire and smoke detection algorithm. These cameras are able to identify a fire source even when it occupies as few as1.5 pixels in the image. In addition, the system accurately distinguishes complex false alarms caused by factors such as direct sunlight, reflections from metal surfaces, or glass glare. This ensures reliable fire monitoring without being triggered by holiday decorations or lighting, making it particularly valuable during the Christmas season when fire risks are elevated.

24/7 Protection for Mission-Critical Equipment

For critical equipment that must operate 24/7 during the holiday period, Raythink's TN series and AT series online thermal imagers provide continuous, non-contact temperature monitoring to ensure safe and stable operation. These systems deliver real-time thermal data, enabling early detection of overheating components, abnormal loads, or hidden faults. With remote monitoring and instant alerts, operators can respond quickly, even with reduced on-site staffing, effectively minimizing fire risks and ensuring the uninterrupted operation of essential equipment throughout the Christmas season.

As organizations seek to maintain safety and operational stability throughout the Christmas season, Raythink's comprehensive thermal imaging solutions offer a reliable safeguard. By combining early fire detection, intelligent false-alarm filtering, and continuous monitoring, Raythink helps customers protect people, assets, and operations during one of the most demanding times of the year.

For Further Information
Email: sales@raythink-tech.com
Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raythink-enhances-fire-safety-during-the-christmas-season-with-cutting-edge-thermal-imaging-302647876.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
