HONG KONG, Dec 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited ('AEON Credit' or the 'Group' Stock Code: 00900) today announced its results for the nine months ended 30 November 2025 (the 'first nine months of FY2025/26' or the 'Reporting Period').During the Reporting Period, despite a mixed economic environment, the Group demonstrated strong operational resilience. The Group's revenue recorded a steady increase of 4.1% to HK$1,358.1 million compared with the 'first nine months of FY2024/25' (the 'Previous Period'). With enhanced operational efficiency, cost-to-income ratio decreased to 44.3% from 46.8% in the Previous Period. Operating profit before impairment losses and allowances rose by 9.9% to HK$712.9 million. Supported by a 10.2% decrease in impairment losses and impairment allowances, profit after tax for the Reporting Period surged by 28.1% to HK$352.7 million (Previous Period: HK$275.3 million), with earnings per share increasing to 84.22 HK cents (Previous Period: 65.74 HK cents).Amidst subdued consumer spending and elevated credit default rates in the market, the Group adopted a prudent portfolio management strategy, focusing on balancing customer base expansion with credit risk mitigation. The Group's effective credit risk monitoring and enhanced credit assessment model led to a continued improvement in asset quality, with the percentage of impaired credit to gross advances and receivables decreasing to 4.0% as at 30th November 2025.In parallel, the Group optimised its marketing efforts to increase the effectiveness of its marketing and promotion expenditure. This included refining its preferential pricing mechanism to increase competitiveness and launching tactical spending campaigns targeting specific customer segments. Furthermore, strategic collaborations with merchants on consumer durables, coupled with card instalment plans after purchase, gained significant popularity among younger demographics, with an increasing number of customers actively using this service.Meanwhile, the Group continued to prioritise investment in digitalisation and security enhancements to improve customer experience. This included a new 'change PIN' button being introduced in the 'AEON HK' Mobile App ('Mobile App'), the replacement of Short Message Service (SMS) One-Time Password (OTP) notifications with in-app authentication for e-commerce transactions, and the upcoming integration of loan applications from different channels within the Mobile App. Further advancements in data analysis tools have also increased the effectiveness of marketing, credit assessment and credit management activities.Looking ahead, the Group's strategic focus will be on sustaining growth in both domestic and online transaction volumes, while simultaneously refining credit assessment mechanisms to ensure the maintenance of a high-quality asset portfolio. Targeted campaigns and incentives will be deployed to expand market share, particularly by leveraging competitive interest-rate financial products as a key tactic to attract customers with strong credit records. In addition, a major upcoming initiative is the launch of an integrated bonus point platform to facilitate seamless accumulation and redemption of rewards from AEON Cards and partner merchants. This initiative aims to boost credit card usage, enhance customer convenience, and strengthen loyalty.Meanwhile, operational efficiency and card security will be continuously enhanced through the accelerated integration of Artificial Intelligence to automate routine back-office tasks, improve accuracy, and strengthen authorization and fraud detection mechanisms. Furthermore, the Group is committed to minimising its environmental impact by focusing on reducing its carbon footprint through the implementation of fully paperless loan processes, the adoption of energy-efficient digital payment solutions, and other energy-saving initiatives.Mr Wei Aiguo, Managing Director of AEON Credit, said, 'Despite Hong Kong's gradual economic recovery being tempered by certain headwinds, we are pleased to report an exceptional increase in profit after tax for the first nine months of FY2025/26. This achievement reflects the success of our prudent portfolio management strategy and our focus on enhancing asset quality. We remain committed to providing exceptional credit services that meet evolving customer needs and expanding our customer base by offering innovative, customised products. With our strong liquidity, robust balance sheet, and clear strategic focus, we are confident in our ability to navigate the market headwinds, capitalise on growth opportunities, and deliver sustainable value to our shareholders.'About AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited (Stock Code: 00900)AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, a subsidiary of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (TSE: 8570) and a member of the AEON Group, was set up in 1987, registered as a Hong Kong limited company in 1990, and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1995. The Group is principally engaged in the finance business, which includes credit card issuance, personal loan financing, card payment processing services and insurance intermediary business in Hong Kong, and microfinance business in Mainland China.For more information, please visit the company's website at www.aeon.com.hk.Source: AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited 