UAE-based developer Masdar is entering the Malaysian solar market for the first time after signing a power purchase agreement for a 200 MW floating PV project awarded under the country's fifth large scale solar program.A consortium led by Abu Dhabi-based developer Masdar has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 200 MW floating solar project in Malaysia. The Chereh Dam solar plant will be developed by Masdar in collaboration with Malaysian partners Citaglobal and Tiza Global. The consortium entered into the PPA with Malaysia's national utility company, Tenaga Nasional Berhad. The project, ...

