The Circunvalación Avenue in San Juan, Argentina, is fully lit using solar energy through a distributed generation system installed along the road that combines photovoltaic modules, inverters and high-efficiency LED luminaires.From pv magazine LatAm The government of San Juan province in Argentina has put into operation the country's first solar highway. The project, located along National Route A014, features 36 solar panel arrays, each with a capacity of 5 kW, mounted on monopoles distributed along various sections of the road. Each unit integrates photovoltaic modules, a metal structure, ...

