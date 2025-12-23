The Kele Companies: Kele, Inc. Appoints Mark Sciortino as Chief Growth Officer

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Kele, Inc., a leading distribution and solutions partner serving the building automation and industrial markets, today announced the appointment of Mark Sciortino as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Sciortino will lead Kele's strategic growth initiatives across the company, ensuring growth is a company-wide discipline anchored in customer understanding and needs.

Sciortino first joined Kele as Interim Chief Marketing Officer in August, where he brought clarity, focus, and momentum to the organization's focus on the customer. With experience spanning strategy, marketing, sales, and technology, he is known for building data-driven, customer-centric models that drive predictable and profitable growth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mark to the Kele leadership team," said Danny Lyons, CEO of Kele, Inc. "He's brought energy, direction, and a sharper commercial focus to our efforts. Mark understands that growth isn't just a function - it's a mindset. His leadership will help us better align with our customers, elevate our brand, and ensure we're delivering value in every experience."

"Kele has a powerful foundation of putting the customer first, and I'm eager to build on this," said Mark Sciortino, Chief Growth Officer, Kele, Inc. "Our ability to understand customers deeply and respond decisively will define our future success. I look forward to working across the organization to turn insights into outcomes that move our customers and our business forward."

Kele, Inc. is a leading distribution and solutions partner with national reach and a global presence. Built around our customers and powered by our people, Kele provides millions of in-stock parts from more than 300 brands to drive automation and efficiency in nearly every type of facility - from office towers and factories to data centers and hospitals.

Kele's goal is to empower progress for maintenance managers, engineers, contractors, and all those building the future. The company delivers parts rapidly, provides custom assemblies upstream, and offers unmatched support to ensure projects run smoothly and downtime is minimized. With 12 locations nationwide and headquarters in Tennessee, Kele combines deep technical expertise, rapid logistics, and a solutions-first mindset to help customers simplify supply chains, meet tight schedules, and deliver high-quality outcomes.

