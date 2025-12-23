Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, today announced that it expects to exceed guidance for 2025. In addition, the Company has initiated strong guidance for 2026. For 2026, Marti expects $70 million of revenue, representing over 2x year-over-year revenue growth, and to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA.

The anticipated revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA are expected to be driven by several key factors, including the:

1) continued rapid growth in the number of ride-hailing trips,

2) increasing take rates in monetized cities,

3) introduction of monetization in new cities first launched in 2025, and

4) growing volume and revenue contribution from Marti's delivery services.

The Company expects that operating leverage from higher ride-hailing trip volumes, improved unit economics in monetized markets, and the scaling of deliveries will support profitability while continuing to invest in growth.

"Our performance in 2025 reflects the strength of our execution and the significant opportunity ahead for Marti," said Oguz Alper Öktem, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marti, "We are on track to exceed our 2025 guidance, driven by continued momentum in ride-hailing as we expand across the country and serve a large, under-developed transportation and last-mile market in Türkiye. Looking ahead to 2026, we see a clear path to more than doubling revenue and achieving positive EBITDA as we scale monetization and introduce new services, including deliveries, that further leverage our platform."

Outlook for 2026

The Company provides its full year 2026 outlook as follows:

2025 Guidance 2026 Guidance Change Revenue $34.0 million $70.0 million $36.0 million Adjusted EBITDA $(17.0) million $1.0 million $18.0 million

The 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance provided herein are based on Marti's current estimates and assumptions and are not a guarantee of future performance. Such guidance is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the results expressed by this guidance.

* This press release does not include a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA for 2025 or 2026 because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items which could be significant to the Company's results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial information and data contained herein are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles of the United States ("GAAP"), including adjusted EBITDA.

We define these metrics as follows: Adjusted EBITDA as depreciation, amortization, taxes, financial expenses (net of financial income) and one-time charges and non-cash adjustments, plus net income (loss). The one-time charges and non-cash adjustments are mainly comprised of customs tax provision expenses resulting from the one-time amendment of customs duties and lawsuit provision expense which the Company does not consider the provision to be reflective of its normal cash operations.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering a wide variety of transportation services. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle and taxi drivers; delivery services; and a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated growth, expected future performance, and market opportunities of Marti's platform and service ecosystem, as well as the Company's expectations regarding revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2025 and 2026. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F. Marti undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

