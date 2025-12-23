Brentwood, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - California Aqua Pros, an East Bay California pond company, has announced the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website. This development marks a key milestone in the company's growth strategy, enhancing digital access for clients and aligning its online presence with long-term organizational objectives.

The newly launched site introduces an improved user experience, with faster navigation, streamlined service information, and simplified access to consultations and project inquiries. Developed with residential clients in mind, the redesign reflects the company's commitment to providing a more efficient and informative online platform as demand for outdoor water features continues to rise throughout the Bay Area.

Owners Greg and Marlo Purkey say, "Since 1993, we've built this company on quality, long-term relationships, and expertise. This new website honors that legacy while laying a vital foundation for the future. It's an essential step in strengthening our presence as the trusted resource for Bay Area property owners and expanding our ability to deliver comprehensive, customized aquatic solutions for years to come."

The launch is also an internal milestone for California Aqua Pros, aligning its digital infrastructure with the scale and professionalism the company has achieved through more than three decades of service. The updated platform offers clear, streamlined access to essential company information, making it easier for visitors to explore services, browse completed projects, and connect directly with the team.

This initiative is part of California Aqua Pros' long-term strategy to strengthen its presence in the competitive outdoor design and water feature industry. As the company expands its client base and service capabilities, the website serves as a key communication and engagement tool, built to scale with future growth while maintaining high standards for user experience and accessibility.

By investing in a digital platform that reflects its operational growth, California Aqua Pros is strengthening its position as a trusted resource for Bay Area property owners seeking dependable expertise in ponds and water features. The new website also lays the foundation for future initiatives in client education, brand messaging, and regional engagement, positioning the company for sustained success in a competitive and evolving marketplace.

About California Aqua Pros

Founded in 1993 by Greg and Marlo Purkey, California Aqua Pros has grown from a swimming pool service company into a full-service provider of pond builds, water features, spas, and aquatic environment solutions throughout the Bay Area. With a focus on quality, professionalism, and long-term client relationships, the company delivers comprehensive, customized outdoor water feature services, from design to construction, maintenance, and expert repair, for residential and commercial properties alike.





