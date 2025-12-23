BCII Enterprises Inc.: BCII Enterprises Appoints Emmy Award-Winning Media Strategist and Former White House Advisor Evan "Thor" Torrens as Strategic Advisor

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / BCII Enterprises Inc. (OTCID:BCII), a pioneer in blockchain-based financial engineering and the developer of the patent-pending Coupon Token architecture, today announced the appointment of Evan "Thor" Torrens as a Strategic Consultant and Advisor.

Mr. Torrens, an Emmy Award-winning media expert, investor, and former Special Assistant to the President of the United States, will serve as a primary "Face of the Company." His role focuses on bridging the gap between BCII's complex financial technology and the global investment community through high-level storytelling and strategic media relations. He will lead efforts to position the Coupon Token as a revolutionary new asset class for institutional and corporate clients.

"Thor is a world-class communicator with a proven track record of navigating the most high-stakes environments in media, politics, and venture capital," said Joseph Salvani, CEO of BCII Enterprises. "As we move toward the Q1 2026 rollout of our Coupon Token, Thor's ability to translate complex financial innovation into a powerful narrative is exactly what BCII needs to reach a multi-billion dollar audience".

A Legacy of High-Impact Strategic Leadership Evan Torrens brings a distinguished background to BCII, having served as a Commissioned Officer with Top Secret security clearance in the White House. An Emmy Award-winning strategist, he has consistently operated at the intersection of media influence and emerging technology. In the digital asset space, Mr. Torrens served on the Zcash Community Advisory Panel, where he contributed his expertise to one of the industry's leading privacy-focused blockchain ecosystems.

As a primary advisor for BCII, Mr. Torrens will champion the company's mission to solve systemic market issues, such as illegal naked shorting, by utilizing settlement mechanisms that operate outside the DTCC. He will also highlight how the platform transforms corporate discount liabilities into liquid balance sheet assets under the FASB ASU 2023-08 accounting standards.

"I am joining BCII because they have built the 'technological off-switch' for Wall Street's most predatory practices," said Evan "Thor" Torrens. "The Coupon Token isn't just a product; it's a defensive fortress for CEOs and a gold mine for shareholders. We are moving settlement outside the DTCC and giving corporations the power to monetize their own future. I look forward to telling this story on a global stage."

About BCII Enterprises Inc. BCII Enterprises (OTCID:BCII) is a fintech leader focused on the commercialization of its patent-pending Coupon Token architecture. The company's platform transforms static liabilities into dynamic, tradable digital assets, providing solutions for corporate finance, healthcare subsidies, and national deficit reduction.

