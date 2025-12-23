Revolution Dating Presents "2025 Lessons in Love" in The Singles Scene Column(C) December 2025

This special holiday edition spotlights 2025's biggest lessons for Singles - and how matchmaker-guided courage and action can turn "Single" into "Taken" in 2026.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / As twinkling lights go up and holiday calendars fill fast, one theme continues to rise above the noise: successful singles are craving something real. Revolution Dating powered by A List Introductions is welcoming December with a Special Holiday Edition of The Singles Scene Column© titled "2025 Lessons in Love," authored by Kelly Leary, M.S., and Head Matchmaker Miranda Capparelli, B.F.A.

With 34 years in the dating industry and a master's degree in clinical psychology, Leary has built Revolution Dating into a discreet, high-touch, brick-and-mortar matchmaking agency headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The team reports that 2025 became a defining year for modern romance, as digital fatigue, superficial app culture, and "endless options" pushed upscale singles back toward curated introductions, real conversations, and relationship-ready matches.

Founded in 1991, Revolution Dating has helped singles ages 25 to 85+ become couples through confidential, personalized introductions. Every client begins with an in-person screening at the corporate headquarters, including ID verification and background checks, plus professional photography-creating a polished, relationship-ready profile before the first introduction.

December consultation availability is currently open. Private inquiries may be submitted at revolutiondating.com, or appointments may be requested by calling (561) 630-XOXO (9696 ).

Holiday memberships are limited; consultations are confidential and by appointment only.

"2025 Lessons in Love" highlights four lessons that shaped the agency's strongest outcomes this year:

Lesson one: Love requires courage. Some of the most joyful success stories started with hesitation after heartbreak, divorce, loss, or dating exhaustion, yet turned into momentum once action replaced fear. Revolution Dating is celebrating a brand-new engagement this weekend, including a client who explored multiple dating platforms and other services before choosing professional matchmaking.

Lesson two: Quality over quantity. Many singles reported that online dating delivered ghosting, fake profiles, and shallow connections. Revolution Dating's process focused on precision pairing, timing, and emotional readiness, often producing fewer first dates and stronger relationship acceleration once the right introduction occurred.

Lesson three: Florida continues to emerge as a true love capital. The agency has welcomed a wave of accomplished professionals, entrepreneurs, and retirees relocating from across the country, bringing fresh energy and openness to meaningful partnership.

Lesson four: Embracing change. Singles who committed to a clear plan, rather than waiting for a "perfect moment," created the strongest path to ending the year with hope, clarity, and forward motion.

Revolution Dating emphasizes that services are not online dating or blind dating. Clients are pre-screened in person with ID verification and background checks, and professional photos are coordinated by staff. Additional offerings may include coaching, evaluations, mock dates, and post-date feedback when appropriate. Leary was also named among the most Dynamic Women of 2025 by Modern Luxury Palm Beach magazine.

For confidential consultations and December membership options, contact Revolution Dating at (561) 630-XOXO (9696) or visit revolutiondating.com to begin the matchmaking process considerately and ahead of the New Year rush.

