EVCS Appoints Eric Danner as Chief Executive Officer; Gustavo Occhiuzzo Named Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / EVCS , the largest, privately held electric vehicle fast-charging network on the West Coast, today announced the appointment of Eric Danner as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Danner succeeds Founder Gustavo Occhiuzzo, who will transition into the role of Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, where he will continue to guide the company's long-term vision and strategic growth initiatives.

Eric Danner is a seasoned operations and finance executive leader with deep experience in the telecommunications and broadband sector, having held leadership roles at companies including ElektraFi and Zayo Group. He brings a proven track record of scaling organizations, driving operational excellence, and leading through periods of rapid industry transformation.

"EVCS is at an important inflection point as we continue to expand our network and serve more drivers across the West Coast," said Gustavo Occhiuzzo, Founder, Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer of EVCS. "Eric is a proven leader with the operational and financial discipline needed to scale complex infrastructure platforms. I'm excited to partner closely with him as he leads the company into its next phase of growth."

Eric Danner shared: "I am honored to join EVCS and look forward to working closely with Gustavo and the team to build on the company's strong foundation. Together, we will continue to expand access to clean, affordable, and convenient EV charging solutions, supporting the transition to carbon-free transportation."

About EVCS

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become the largest privately held, electric vehicle fast charging network on the West Coast, home to 50% of the EVs in the U.S. EVCS is committed to leading the electric transportation revolution by rapidly expanding access to fast, affordable, reliable, and conveniently located public EV charging. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility industry through a turn-key approach that utilizes public and private funding sources to accelerate the installation of fast charging stations. EVCS has secured private and public funding to install, own, and operate over 1,600 chargers across over 350 public and private site hosts, including Fortune 500 companies and underrepresented communities. In addition, EVCS offers flexible subscription charging plans to fit a variety of driving needs. These include options tailored for gig and high-mileage drivers, providing significant potential savings. For more information, visit www.evcs.com .

Media Contact:

Justin Arita

Senior Growth Manager, EVCS

justina@evcs.com

