Willemstad, Curacao--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - International betting brand GG.BET has released a video recap of their activity this year. In 2025, the brand maintained an active presence in the sports world, became more deeply involved in esports, and ran some fantastic projects at the intersection of these two industries. The clip summarizing the brand's top projects was posted on EGR Global.

GG.RECAP 2025: How the brand is blurring the boundaries between sports and esports

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/278685_real_9b2d51e1-804e-417f-80f7-58d2472b7072_550.jpg

One of the most significant projects for the brand in traditional sports was the Usyk vs Dubois II boxing match. As the fight's official partner, GG.BET ran a global media campaign at Wembley Stadium and across major world media outlets, and created viral content from the event. In Ukraine, where the brand operates under local licensing, GG.BET played an active role in promoting football, one of the most popular sports in the country. The brand signed a three-year contract with legendary club FC Dynamo Kyiv, became an FC Polissya sponsor, and supported FC Zorya. As a result, the teams received strong financial and media backing, and their fans had the chance to find out more about their favorite teams via unique footage from the training camps, fan challenges with their favorite players, and dedicated press events.

Shortly before the GG.BET brand and Dynamo signed their three-year contract, the Kyiv club won their 30th championship and the right to wear a third star on their kit. It was this that prompted the idea of the star-studded Dynamo 3.0 press event, which was one of the most noteworthy image-building sports events of the year in the Ukrainian media space. For the event, the GG.BET brand created a short film including historic footage of the team, custom jerseys, a board game featuring big names from the club, and cocktails referencing game highlights. These are all examples of how the brand follows its strategy by creating event-themed content which goes above and beyond a sponsor's traditional responsibilities.

GG.BET has continued to be a creative force in the esports world. In collaboration with the analytics service Esports Charts, the brand launched an interactive Esports Map, which provides users with retrospective statistics on global esports, such as data on tournaments (peak numbers of views, prize funds, etc.) and top disciplines in each region. The esports initiatives at SBC Summit Ukraine played a major role in the development of the industry in local markets. The brand organized the first "Ukraine in Esports: Myth vs Fact" discussion panel in the summit's history, hosting a lively conversation about the problems and future of the industry with key industry players. Moreover, the GG.BET brand has put together a unique "Esports Museum", the first exhibit of its kind, bringing together legendary trophies and the history of Ukrainian esports under one roof.

Original competitive projects have helped to blur the boundaries between sports and esports. In the CS2 "Match of LeGGends: Server Derby" show match, top teams from both industries (the current NAVI Counter-Strike team and footballers from Dynamo Kyiv) battled it out. The GG.BET brand provided participants with a unique match format including all-new game modes and special rules. Big names in Ukrainian sports, esports, and show-business commented on and analyzed the Match of LeGGends stream. This project allowed both sports and esports fans to get to know a new industry and experience another realm of competition.

The industry has recognized the efficacy of the brand's communication strategy. In 2025, GG.BET won the Operator of the Year in CEE award at the EGR Global Europe Awards.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278685

Source: PRNews OU