Behavox, the AI company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, today announced the latest upgrades to Behavox Quantum, its flagship compliance platform. This caps off a year of over 30% growth in ARR for 2025, driven by demand for AI-powered surveillance solutions that deliver transparency, control, and measurable outcomes.

Behavox Quantum is trusted by compliance teams globally to detect breaches of compliance rules, insider threats, and employee misconduct. It is powered by a proprietary large language model purpose-built for financial services and is the only communications surveillance platform capable of multilingual alert generation at the enterprise scale.

In 2025, Behavox introduced a major GPU upgrade to its AI Risk Policies (AIRPs), cutting alert volumes by over 60% in comparison to AIRPs that ran on CPU. This reduction in alert volumes also comes with more than 4x increase in true positive detection across 15 languages.

These updates reinforce Behavox's leadership in communications surveillance and set the stage for new product launches in 2026, including Behavox Polaris, the company's upcoming trade surveillance offering.

Key feature upgrades now generally available

Similarity match for AI risk policies

Behavox now enables customers to tailor and customize AI Risk Policies with company-specific examples of high-risk language. The new Similarity Match feature increases recall rates to near 100%, ensuring that variations of known misconduct are consistently flagged. It reduces dependency on legacy keyword rules and supports a transition to fully AI-driven detection. Customers report up to 95% reductions in alert volumes after switching from lexicon-based scenarios.

MiFID inducement and unwanted research detection

To support compliance with MiFID II, FCA PS24/9, and the EU Listing Act, Behavox introduced dedicated detection for the improper distribution or receipt of research content. This replaces brittle rule-based approaches with machine learning classifiers that accurately identify research reports, reducing false positives and improving control over entitlements.

End-to-end data management and alert reporting

Behavox now provides complete data lineage from raw ingestion to alert creation. Customers can trace every file, understand how data was filtered or transformed, and prove that 100% of their communications were reviewed. These reports strengthen operational governance and deliver evidence required by regulators during audits.

Alert deduplication enhancements

Behavox refined the logic for alert deduplication resulting in better quality of alerts and further reduction in alert volumes. Alert duplication is a major problem for legacy archiving and communication surveillance vendors that rely on lexicon. Alert deduplication feature in Quantum was positively received by all clients of Behavox and the enhancements have been eagerly anticipated.

Behavox continues to outpace legacy vendors reliant on keyword-driven systems by maintaining cleaner queues, reducing false positives, and cutting investigation time.

"Compliance leaders want reliable coverage on known risks and documentation they can stand behind," said Manish Kumar, Head of Product Management at Behavox. "These new features give customers precision recall, audit-ready reports, and better protection around research rules all while reducing alert fatigue."

With the latest platform upgrades, Behavox continues to transform surveillance from a reactive control into a strategic advantage.

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses.

Our proprietary technology and industry-specific LLM enables users to ask and answer questions without becoming domain experts, technologists, or data scientists.

Our global client base includes banks, asset managers, hedge funds, commodities firms, private equity firms, crypto firms and other non-financial companies. Equipping them with quality, cost-efficient insights, our solutions empower them to:

Detect and address compliance risks

Streamline and secure data archiving

Predict and prevent regulatory breaches

Turn big data into revenue

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

www.behavox.com

