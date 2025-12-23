Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898123 | ISIN: US9418481035 | Ticker-Symbol: WAZ
Tradegate
23.12.25 | 15:47
323,90 Euro
-0,92 % -3,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
323,70325,7017:15
323,80325,6017:15
PR Newswire
23.12.2025 17:06 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Waters Corporation to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026

MILFORD, Mass., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced that Udit Batra, Ph.D., Waters President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12th, 2026 at 2:15 PM Pacific Time (5:15 PM Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the 'Events & Presentations' section of Waters Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Waters Corporation
Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is a global leader in analytical instruments, separations technologies, and software, serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for over 65 years. Our Company helps ensure the efficacy of medicines, the safety of food and the purity of water, and the quality and sustainability of products used every day. In over 100 countries, our 7,600+ passionate employees collaborate with customers in laboratories, manufacturing sites, and hospitals to accelerate the benefits of pioneering science.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations
investor_relations@waters.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waters-corporation-to-present-at-the-44th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-on-monday-january-12-2026-302648803.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.