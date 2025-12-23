Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
ACCESS Newswire
23.12.2025 18:02 Uhr
Investor Summit Group: Q4 Virtual Investor Summit Presentations Now Available On Demand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Investor Summit Group is pleased to announce that presentations from the Q4 Virtual Investor Summitare now available for on-demand viewing. Investors and attendees who were unable to attend the live event can now access company presentations at their convenience.

Held on December 9, the event brought together a diverse group of microcap companies sharing updates, growth initiatives, and strategic outlooks. On-demand access allows investors to review key insights and explore opportunities at their convenience.

Click the company names below to access presentations:

PRESENTING COMPANY

SECTOR

ANALYST NOTES

InMed Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

  • Clinical-stage pharma developing cannabinoid-based drugs for unmet-need diseases

Gelteq Limited

Healthcare

  • Developer of white-label gel-based delivery solutions for pharmaceuticals

Boardwalktech Software

Technology

  • Developer of digital-ledger and AI cloud enterprise data platforms

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Consumer

  • Plant-based nutrition company producing clean-label children's formulas

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

Consumer Cyclical

  • Premium electric vehicle company developing AI-driven mobility ecosystems

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Healthcare

  • Pioneer of a single-molecule proteome analysis platform unlocking full protein complexity.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

Technology

  • Provider of intelligent robotics, RFID, supply-chain solutions globally

About Investor Summit Group

Investor Summit Group is an independent organization that hosts invite-only events within the microcap and small-cap community. These events provide opportunities for investors to access business descriptions, company information, and management presentationswhile engaging directly with company representatives and industry participants.

For more information, contact:
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
https://investorsummitgroup.com/

For additional information and access to on-demand content, visit the Investor Summit Groupwebsite.

SOURCE: Investor Summit Group



