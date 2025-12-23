Investor Summit Group: Q4 Virtual Investor Summit Presentations Now Available On Demand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Investor Summit Group is pleased to announce that presentations from the Q4 Virtual Investor Summitare now available for on-demand viewing. Investors and attendees who were unable to attend the live event can now access company presentations at their convenience.

Held on December 9, the event brought together a diverse group of microcap companies sharing updates, growth initiatives, and strategic outlooks. On-demand access allows investors to review key insights and explore opportunities at their convenience.

Click the company names below to access presentations:

PRESENTING COMPANY SECTOR ANALYST NOTES InMed Pharmaceuticals Healthcare Clinical-stage pharma developing cannabinoid-based drugs for unmet-need diseases Gelteq Limited Healthcare Developer of white-label gel-based delivery solutions for pharmaceuticals Boardwalktech Software Technology Developer of digital-ledger and AI cloud enterprise data platforms Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Consumer Plant-based nutrition company producing clean-label children's formulas Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Consumer Cyclical Premium electric vehicle company developing AI-driven mobility ecosystems Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. Healthcare Pioneer of a single-molecule proteome analysis platform unlocking full protein complexity. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Technology Provider of intelligent robotics, RFID, supply-chain solutions globally

About Investor Summit Group

Investor Summit Group is an independent organization that hosts invite-only events within the microcap and small-cap community. These events provide opportunities for investors to access business descriptions, company information, and management presentationswhile engaging directly with company representatives and industry participants.

For more information, contact:

fred@investorsummitgroup.com

https://investorsummitgroup.com/

For additional information and access to on-demand content, visit the Investor Summit Groupwebsite.

