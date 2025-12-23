Investor Summit Group: Q4 Virtual Investor Summit Presentations Now Available On Demand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Investor Summit Group is pleased to announce that presentations from the Q4 Virtual Investor Summitare now available for on-demand viewing. Investors and attendees who were unable to attend the live event can now access company presentations at their convenience.
Held on December 9, the event brought together a diverse group of microcap companies sharing updates, growth initiatives, and strategic outlooks. On-demand access allows investors to review key insights and explore opportunities at their convenience.
Click the company names below to access presentations:
PRESENTING COMPANY
SECTOR
ANALYST NOTES
InMed Pharmaceuticals
Healthcare
Gelteq Limited
Healthcare
Boardwalktech Software
Technology
Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
Consumer
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.
Consumer Cyclical
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
Healthcare
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
Technology
About Investor Summit Group
Investor Summit Group is an independent organization that hosts invite-only events within the microcap and small-cap community. These events provide opportunities for investors to access business descriptions, company information, and management presentationswhile engaging directly with company representatives and industry participants.
For more information, contact:
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
https://investorsummitgroup.com/
For additional information and access to on-demand content, visit the Investor Summit Groupwebsite.
