The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and German development bank KfW have signed a €87 million ($102.5 million) financing package for a 134 MW solar project in North Macedonia, the country's largest under development.Elektrani na Severna Makedonija (ESM), the state-owned electricity generation utility of North Macedonia, has secured a €87 million ($102.5 million) financing package for a 134 MW solar project. The Bitola 3 solar power plant will be developed at the site of an exhausted coal mine in Bitola, southwestern North Macedonia. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development ...

