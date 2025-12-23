Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
23.12.2025 18:26 Uhr
Gregory J. Leia Sells Shares in Fox Creek Energy Ltd.

Press Release under the Early Warning System

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / This press release is issued by Gregory J. Leia as required under National Instrument 62-104 (5.2) and National Instrument 62-103 Respecting the Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. Calgary, Alberta. On December 23, 2025 Mr. Leia, directly or indirectly, sold 2,193,575 (64%) common shares of Fox Creek Energy Ltd. ("FCE"). Mr. Leia sold shares personally (679,525), and indirectly through Gregory J. Leia Professional Corporation (1,391,550), Future Key Management Inc. (27,500) and El Indio Investment Corp (95,000). Mr. Leia, directly or indirectly, now owns zero common shares representing approximately 0% of the 3,423,069 outstanding common shares of FCE. Mr. Leia was an officer and a director of FCE. Upon sale Mr. Leia resigned as an officer and director. A copy of the report required to be filed under National Instrument 62-103 is to be filed on www.sedar.com and may be obtained by contacting Mr. Leia. For more information please contact Mr. Leia at 403 870 0091 or at #203 221 10th Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta T2G 0V9.

SOURCE: Fox Creek Energy Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/gregory-j.-leia-sells-shares-in-fox-creek-energy-ltd.-1120581

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
